Hero Maestro Edge 125 To Get Hero Connect Option Soon In India

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is expected to get the Hero Connect option soon in India and it could command a price of around Rs. 5,000

Hero MotoCorp currently offers the Hero Connect smart mobility solution with the Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure Plus and Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition. Some of the key benefits include live tracking, live tow alert, geo-fencing, trip analysis, topple alert, speed alert, Hero locate, driving score, etc and it can be purchased for Rs. 4,999.

It looks like Hero will expand the feature to its popular Maestro Edge 125 scooter and it was showcased alongside the Xpulse 200 4V with optional Rally Kit, the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and the Pleasure Plus Xtec variant at a dealer meet, and all of them are expected to launch soon in India with the more powerful Xpulse 200 4V likely scheduled for October 6.

The display vehicle wore the Prismatic Yellow colour and it does not get any visual changes. In addition, the dimensions remain the same as the regular variant apparently as it measures a length of 1,843 mm, a width of 718 mm, and stands 1,139 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,261 mm. It is rated to have a ground clearance of 155 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 113 kilograms for the disc variant.

As for the performance, the 124.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected four-stroke engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a CVT transmission. The 125 cc scooter is suspended on telescopic hydraulic shock absorber at the front and unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear.

It rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels with a 190 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The fuel tank capacity stands at 5 litres and the maximum payload is at 130 kilograms. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is priced between Rs. 74,000 and around Rs. 83,000 (ex-showroom) is asked for the Bluetooth equipped variant.

The Hero Connect will presumably add up Rs. 5,000 over the existing pricing of the top-end variant. Offered across 14 different paint schemes, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 competes against the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125 in the domestic market.