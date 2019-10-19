Hero Likely To Launch Four 300cc X-Series Motorcycles Next Year

The upcoming 300cc motorcycles will share the same platform and most probably a newly developed 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor

There is no denying the fact that Hero Motocorp is one of the big names in the Indian two-wheeler commuter segment. The two-wheeler manufacturer offers pocket-friendly, reliable, fuel-efficient motorcycles that also promises great resale value at the same time.

Hero Motocorp has never bothered to look beyond the commuter segment for a long time. However, keeping the current two-wheeler market condition and the customer’s demand in mind, Hero Motorcorp has shifted their focus towards the entry-level premium segment. They have launched four new 200cc motorcycles recently. All these motorcycles share the same cycle parts, platform and are powered by a new 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor.

According to the recent reports, Hero Motocorp will likely to launch 4 new motorcycles in 2020. All these motorcycles will most probably be powered by a newly developed 300cc, single-cylinder motor. Here are all the available details about these upcoming X-series motorcycles.

1. Hero Xpulse 300

Hero Motocorp launched the Xpulse 200 in India recently. The motorcycle no doubt was an upgrade from the Impulse but still lacked enough power and appeal that kept the serious adventure enthusiast away from the motorcycle.

In order to attract the attention of those buyers, expect the upcoming Xpulse 300 to receive some major cosmetic changes. The Xpulse 300 will likely feature a more powerful LED headlamp, bigger and more muscular fuel tank, well-padded split seat (to add a sportier appearance), and a redesigned LED taillamp at the rear.

Expect the Xpulse 300 to also get a fatter front fork for better handling and a different monoshock setup at the rear. Expect, both the front and rear shock absorbers to also get an impressive amount of wheel travel. The braking duties of the motorcycle will likely be handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Hero Xpulse 300 will most probably be powered by a 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The newly developed unit paired with a six-speed gearbox is expected to produce around 20-25 bhp of peak power and 20-23 Nm of peak torque.

2. Hero XF3R

Hero displayed the XF3R concept bike at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and it was also patented in India later. Expect Hero to showcase the production variant of the XF3R Streetfighter early next year. The concept model that was showcased earlier featured a muscular design, single-sided rear swingarm, fat upside-down forks at the front and monoshock setup at the rear.

Expect the production variant of the motorcycle to be much more practical. It will likely feature an LED headlamp, full digital instrument cluster (shared with the Xpulse 200), split seat setup and LED taillamp. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard.

The Hero XF3R will most probably also be powered by the same 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The unit paired with a six speed gearbox is expected to produce around 20-25 bhp of peak power and 20-23 Nm of peak torque.

3. Hero Xtreme 300S

Hero will likely also showcase a full faired motorcycle based on the same platform. Expect the Xtreme 300S to take its styling cues from the younger sibling the Xtreme 200S. However, the upcoming motorcycle will likely feature a redesigned front fairing, muscular fuel tank, split seat and a redesigned LED taillamp.

The full-faired motorcycle will also feature a full digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity. The motorcycle will likely also be powered by the same 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected unit that will also power the Xpulse 300 adventure motorcycle and the XF3R streetfighter.

4. Hero Xpulse 300T

Hero Xpulse will likely also showcase a more powerful Xpulse 300T (where the alphabet ‘T’ stands for Tourer). The Xpulse 300T will attract the attention of those buyers who wants a powerful and comfortable motorcycle for long tours. Expect the upcoming Xpulse 300T to feature a fatter suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear, bigger fuel tank for more range, wider tubeless tyres on both ends for better handling, and a comfortable well-padded single-piece seat for the rider and pillion.

Expect the upcoming Xpulse 300T to also be powered by the same 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that will also power the other three 300cc motorcycles as well.