Hero Likely To Launch 4 Bikes & Scooters Tomorrow In India

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is expected to launch tomorrow in India along with the limited Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and two scooter variants

Hero MotoCorp showcased a host of new motorcycles in a dealer meet recently and we individually showed you what they are in separate posts. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also teased the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V, which is expected to be the more powerful version of the existing Xpulse 200 2V and new colour schemes will also likely be on offer upon arrival.

The brand could introduce as many as four products tomorrow. The Xpulse 200 4V could be accompanied by the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and a couple of scooters. The 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve engine currently develops 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

The presence of 4V tech could improve the power close to 20 bhp with better cruising speeds as the adventure tourer definitely needs its highway capabilities improved. On the back of launching the Glamour Xtec a few months ago, Hero is gearing up to launch the Pleasure Plus Xtec as well with Bluetooth connectivity, new metallic yellow colour scheme, premium chrome accents, chromed mirrors, chrome garnished headlamp and front apron, etc.

It will continue to be powered by the same 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC four-stroke fuel-injected engine pumping out a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. It will sit at the top of the range and could cost a slight premium over the standard model.

Hero is offering the Hero Connect smart mobility solution with Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure Plus and Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition, and it could be expanded to the Maestro Edge 125 with a price addition of Rs. 5,000. We do expect all four of these models to debut tomorrow and it must be noted that Hero is also working on the 4V version of the Xtreme 200S.

With competition growing in the 125-200 cc space, Hero will look to strengthen its lineup with refresh products and more Xtec versions could emerge as well.