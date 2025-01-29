Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Teased, Gets New Features

The Combat Edition is offered in a new colourway while equipped with multiple advanced features, which were missing from the standard model

Hero MotoCorp has teased a new edition of the Karizma XMR 210 on its various social media platforms. Being christened as ‘Combat Edition’, it comes with a big cosmetic update in the form of a golden-coloured USD (upside down) front suspension setup. In addition, it has been presented in a Grey colour which we saw on the Xoom 110 Combat Edition. Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition looks identical to the regular model of the bikes, besides the aforementioned changes. It is expected to be launched soon in limited numbers in the Indian market.

Hero Karizma XMR’s arch rival, the Yamaha R15 V4, is sold with USD front forks as standard. This feature was missing from the bike and hence it seems that Hero has rectified its mistake by including it in the Combat Edition. Even the Xtreme 160R comes with golden-colored USD front forks and it is perplexing that this feature was not offered in the regular Karizma XMR 210 till now. The upside-down front suspension is a hallmark of premiumness among motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Karimza XMR is offered in a single fully-loaded variant with three paint shades namely Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black. Now, with the Combat Edition, it gets another modern colour in the form of Grey. Just so you know, Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Also Read: Hero Xoom 125 Launch Price Rs 86,900 In India, All Details Inside

It is not confirmed but few reports claim that Hero has also equipped the Combat Edition with an all-digital TFT instrument console which has been borrowed from the new Xpulse 210. The switchgear too has been improved to control the cluster effectively. All these updates certainly make the Combat Edition more desirable than the standard model.

Mechanically, the Karizma XMR Combat Edition is powered by the same 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine which belts out top power of 25 bhp and highest torque of 20.4 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with slip & assist clutch. The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends which work in sync with a dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: All-New Hero Xpulse 210 Launched In India At Rs. 1.76 Lakh

Hero Karizma XMR is retailed at a sticker price of Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. We expect the Combat Edition to be priced a bit higher due to the new features and colour scheme. The launch is expected to take place in the next few days, so stay tuned to this space for more updates on the same.