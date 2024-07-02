Hero Karizma XMR-Based Centennial Edition Bookings Open

Featuring a carbon-fibre bodywork, the Hero Centennial Edition is 5.5 kg lighter than the Karizma XMR. Deliveries will commence in September 2024

Hero MotoCorp recently announced its Centennial Edition motorcycle for the Indian market. Based on the Hero Karizma XMR, this motorcycle was earlier unveiled at the Hero World Event in January 2024. Deliveries are set to begin in September 2024.

The company has introduced the Hero Centennial Edition to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of its founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. Limited to 100 units, the Hero Centennial Edition will be auctioned only to the company’s employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders, as per the official statement. Furthermore, it states that the auction proceeds will be used for ‘the greater good of society’.

The Hero Centennial motorcycle is built on the Karizma XMR platform, featuring many of the premium components. Featuring a carbon fibre body frame and a single seat, the Centennial boasts a fully adjustable suspension setup and a carbon fibre Akrapovic exhaust muffler. Another notable feature is a carbon fibre pillion seat cowl and aluminium number badging over the side panels.

Due to these upgrades, the motorcycle is approximately 5.5 kg lighter than the Hero Karizma XMR, with a kerb weight of 158 kg. The motorcycle’s triple clamp, handlebar, handlebar mount, and foot pegs are anodized. It rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Suspension duties are managed by 43mm upside-down forks and a Wilbers monoshock unit.

At the heart, the Hero Centennial draws power from the same 210cc liquid-cooled engine as the Karizma XMR. The engine churns out a power of 25.15 bhp and a max torque of 20.4 Nm, mated with a six-speed manual transmission. In other news, Hero MotoCorp is working to introduce the new Destini 125 scooter. Likely to receive a major makeover, the Hero Destini 125 will come equipped with a fully revised headlamp unit and redesigned turn indicators. Additionally, the new Destini 125 will skip the excessive use of chrome.

In terms of performance, the scooter will retain the same 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, generating 9 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a CVT gearbox. The company is expected to launch the new Hero Destini 125 in the festive season this year.