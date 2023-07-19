Hero Karizma XMR 210 Inching Closer To Launch – All Known Details

Hero MotoCorp is planning to revive the Karizma moniker, and the new model is expected to be a game-changer for the two-wheeler giant

Hero MotoCorp is all set to revive one of its most iconic nameplates – Karizma – in a thoroughly modern avatar. The new model, expected to be called Karizma XMR, was previewed to the brand’s dealers earlier this year in a closed event, with just a few leaked images for the general public. Now, we have a better look at its design, thanks to the leaked patent filing.

With sharp lines, an aggressive front fairing, and a muscular fuel tank, the upcoming Karizma XMR looks stunning. The motorcycle also seems to offer rather relaxed ergonomics, with raised clip-on handlebar and centre-set footpegs. As such, it should be a great companion for spirited city commuting as well as long-distance touring.

Hero MotoCorp’s elevation of its design ethos gives the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR a distinct identity among its competitors. Also, it is expected to be feature-packed, aiming to redefine the brand. The leaked patent image shows a large digital-instrument console, while the spy shots have revealed the presence of all-LED lighting – headlight, taillight, and turn indicators – and a rear monoshock suspension.

However, the front suspension comprises conventional telescopic forks, not USD forks, which is a disappointment. As for the engine, speculation suggests that Hero will offer a new 210cc single-cylinder engine. The actual specs are a complete mystery at the moment, but it will likely be more powerful than the motor on Xpulse 200 4V, which belts out a maximum power of 18.9 bhp and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm.

Regular readers would remember that the forthcoming Hero Karizma XMR is currently undergoing road testing. A few spy shots are already floating around the internet, and we expect more to pop up soon. The motorcycle does seem production-ready in the spy pictures, so we expect it to launch soon, likely before the end of this year.

While there is no word on this yet, we expect Karizma XMR to be priced between Rs. 1.7 lakh to Rs. 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it a competitor to Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj Pulsar F250, and even Yamaha YZF-R15. The anticipation for the new Karizma is quite high among enthusiasts and fans of the brand, and it may finally allow Hero to win more people in the premium motorcycle space.