Hero Karizma 421 Design Patent In India, Launch Likely In 2025

After the Xpulse 421, Hero Motorcorp has filed a design patent for another new motorcycle which could likely be the flagship Karizma

Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is known for making affordable commuter motorcycles along with some budget sports bikes. The company has been making some efforts to foray into the premium motorcycle segment, and we have seen some strides towards it with the showcase of models like the Karizma XMR 250, Xtreme 250R, and Xpulse 210 at the EICMA 2024.

Recently, the Indian two-wheeler brand filed the design patent of the Xpulse 421 in the country, and the bike was easily recognized, thanks to design sketches revealed at the EICMA 2024. In the latest development, the company has filed the design patent for another motorcycle, sketches of which have been leaked online. From the images, the bike seems to be a brand-new offering sporting a completely different design.

To begin with, the motorcycle in the design patent appears quite premium and it doesn’t resemble the current crop of Hero bikes. This means that there is a high chance that the two-wheeler is a completely new model that will debut soon in the Indian market.

The motorcycle in the design patents features a semi-faired design, similar to the Gen1 Karizma which hints that this could be the new flagship Karizma. In addition to this, an upright stance which comes courtesy of the tall handlebar setup, a beefy tank, a small front windshield, upswept exhaust and a sleek tail section is a part of the package.

We can also spot the USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends and overall, the stance looks sporty with sizable dimensions. The single-seat setup with a rear cowl is also a noticeable element. Some media reports suggest that Hero Motorcorp could be working on a new iteration of the Kazima line-up and this will be a semi-faired bike without the XMR tag, which is typically used for fully faired ones. Reportedly, the new Karizma model could get a bigger engine.

There are chances that the new 421cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that will debut with the Xpulse 421 could power the upcoming new Karizma. The engine will likely produce 40PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. While the details about the motorcycle are scarce at the moment, Hero Motocorp could take the opportunity to showcase it at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.