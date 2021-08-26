Hero July 2021 Sales Analysis – Splendor, Passion, Xtreme, Maestro

Hero Splendor recorded 2,50,794 units in July 2021 as it headed the volume table with 17.51 per cent YoY growth

Hero MotoCorp registered a cumulative domestic tally of 4,29,138 unit sales in the month of July 2021 as against 5,06,946 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 15.3 per cent. It garnered a total market share of 34.22 per cent market share as against 39.57 per cent in July 2020 with a decline of 5.34 per cent.

All the two-wheeler manufacturers barring Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Yamaha recorded positive sales increase in the month of July 2021. Hero headed the sales table with ease ahead of Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Yamaha. The Splendor entry-level commuter finished on top with 2,50,794 units as against 2,13,413 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY growth of 17.51 per cent.

The HF Deluxe was the second most sold two-wheeler from the homegrown company with 1,06,304 units as against 1,54,142 units in July 2020 with a negative volume growth of 31 per cent. The Glamour finished in the third position with 20,606 units last month as against 51,225 units with 60 per cent drop in sales numbers as all Hero models registered YoY de-growth, except for Splendor and Pleasure.

Hero Models (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Splendor (17.51%) 2,50,794 2,13,413 2. HF Deluxe (-31%) 1,06,304 1,54,142 3. Glamour (-60%) 20,606 51,225 4. Passion (-59%) 18,316 44,377 5. Pleasure (9%) 17,713 16,290 6. Destini 125 (-39%) 8,070 13,184 7. Maestro (-41%) 3,631 6,201 8. Xtreme 160R 2,302 – 9. Xpulse 200 (-5%) 1,402 1,475

The Passion commuter series slotted in at the fourth position with 18,316 units as against 44,377 units during the same month last year with 59 per cent decrease in volume sales in the domestic market. The Pleasure scooter finished in the fifth position with 17,713 units as against 16,290 units in July 2020 with 9 per cent positive sales growth.

The Destini 125, on the other hand, was the sixth most sold Hero two-wheeler in the country as 8,070 units were registered against 13,184 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 39 per cent decline in volume numbers. The Maestro ended up in the seventh position with 3,631 units as against 6,201 units with 41 per cent YoY de-growth.

The Xtreme 160R naked streetfighter was launched in India last year and it has been well received amongst buyers. It posted 2,302 units last month while the Xpulse 200 adventure tourer rounded out the table with 1,402 units against 1,475 units with 5 per cent drop in sales.