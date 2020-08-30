Hero July 2020 Sales Analysis – Splendor, Xpulse, HF, Destini, Passion

Hero posted negative sales growth of only 0.9 per cent as it garnered 5,06,946 units in July 2020 to sit on top of the sales charts ahead of Honda

Hero MotoCorp had an impressive July 2020 as it had the least sales de-growth out of all the manufacturers and sat at the top of the volume charts while the second-place Honda posted a massive 32 per cent volume decrease. The brand also had four motorcycles in the top ten and two scooters in the top ten of that respective segment.

The Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in the country while the HF Deluxe finished second as the Honda Activa was pushed to the third spot. The entry-level commuter registered a total of more than 2,13,000 units when the regular and Super Splendor models were combined with both encountering positive YoY sales growths.

The HF Deluxe recorded a total of 1,54,142 units in July 2020 as against 1,69,632 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 9 per cent. The Glamour series garnered a total of 51,225 units last month as against 71,160 units during the corresponding period last year with 28 per cent negative sales growth.

Hero Models July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Maestro (-48%) 6,201 11,922 Destini 125 (18%) 13,184 11,158 Pleasure (-8%) 16,290 17,629 HF Deluxe (-9%) 1,54,142 1,69,632 Passion (2%) 44,377 43,439 Splendor (22%) 1,59,480 1,30,333 Super Splendor (11%) 53,933 48,574 Glamour (-28%) 51,225 71,160 Xtreme (316%) 6,639 1,596 Xpulse 200 1,475

The Passion range, on the other hand, posted 44,377 units last month as against 43,439 units in July 2019 with a sales growth of 2 per cent. The Destini 125 and Pleasure scooters did perform well for the brand in July 2020 as they recorded 13,184 units and 16,290 units respectively.

The former saw a volume growth of 18 per cent while the latter endured 8 per cent sales decline. The Maestro was on the receiving end as it could only manage 6,201 units as against 11,922 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 48 per cent de-growth. The Xtreme series registered 6,639 units last month with 316 per cent sales increase as only 1,596 units were sold in July 2019.

The Xpulse has been performing decently since its debut and last month, 1,475 units were sold. It must be noted that the adventure touring community has gained traction in recent times and the Xpulse sits as the most affordable ADV in the country as the Royal Enfield Himalayan is nearly twice expensive.