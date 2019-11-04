Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE – October 2019 Sales Analysis

October 2019 has turned out to be a recovery month for the Indian two-wheeler industry as most of the mainstream brands posted decent sales

In October 2019, two-wheeler manufacturers had been able to recover some of the lost ground courtesy of the festive season and the big level of discounts offered across the board. Hero MotoCorp hit a record retail sales tally of 12.84 lakh units last month and the Month-on-Month numbers were not bad either.

The largest two-wheeler maker in the country posted a total of 5,99,248 units last month as against 7,16,059 units with YoY de-growth of 16.31%. However, on MoM terms, the sales decrease was only 4% as 6,24,215 were retailed in September 2019. Honda, on the other hand, continued to be second with a total of 4,87,782 units.

It was not too dissimilar from what it managed during the same month in 2018 as 4,90,124 units were sold. The YoY de-growth stood only at negative 0.48%. In the Month-on-Month comparison, the Japanese manufacturer did deliver as 4,55,896 units were sold in October 2018 that resulted in a very decent 6.99% sales increase.

Top Selling Two-Wheeler Brands October 2019 October 2018 Hero MotoCorp 5,99,248 7,16,059 Honda 4,87,782 4,90,124 TVS 2,52,684 3,38,988 Bajaj 2,42,516 2,81,582 Royal Enfield 67,538 70,044 Suzuki 66,215 61,768

TVS Motor Company ended up third with a tally of 2,52,684 units as against 3,38,988 units with a massive YoY de-growth of just over 25%. The Hosur-based brand has been performing reasonably well compared to other companies despite the sales slowdown and it registered 3.92% MoM growth as 2,43,163 units were sold in October 2018.

Bajaj Auto garnered a total of 2,42,516 units in October 2019 and when compared to the corresponding month in 2018, 2,81,582 units were sold with 13.87% de-growth. The MoM comparison stands in favour of the Chakan-based brand as 1,72,543 units were sold in September 2019 with a huge 40.55% sales jump.

Royal Enfield fared decently in the month of October 2019 as it managed to beat Suzuki with cumulative domestic sales of 67,538 units as against 70,044 units during the same month last year with negative 3.58% growth. Its tally of 54,858 during the previous month ensured a growth of 23.11%.

Suzuki again impressed with a total of 66,215 units as against 61,768 units with 7.2% growth and the MoM sales increase stood at 4.48%.