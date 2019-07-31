Hero HF Deluxe Beats Splendor Plus For The First Time In Monthly Sales

In June 2019, the Hero HF Deluxe sold 1,93,994 units, which is significantly more than the 1,77,413 units sold by the traditional bestseller Splendor

The Hero Splendor has been the highest-selling motorcycle in its company’s product portfolio for time immemorial now. However, the entry-level motorcycle has lost the first spot to the Hero HF Deluxe on the June 2018 sales charts for the first time ever.

Last month, the Hero HF Deluxe clocked a monthly sale of 1,93,994 units, thereby resulting in a 6% growth on YoY basis as compared to 1,82,883 units sold in June 2018. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor sold 1,77,413 units, which resulted in a massive 36% drop from the 2,78,169 units sold in June 2018.

Currently, the Hero HF Deluxe is on sale for Rs 39,400 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The bare-basic motorcycle comes powered by a 97cc single-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 7.7 bhp @ 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a four-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the Hero Splendor comes with a sticker price of Rs 49,210 for the Plus variant (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The motorcycle is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 8.2 bhp @ 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. The engine comes paired with a four-speed transmission.

The third-highest selling motorcycle in the carmaker’s lineup is the Glamour, which sold 69,878 units last month. In comparison, the executive commuter motorcycle sold 63,417 units in June 2018, thereby resulting into a 10% increment in sales in June 2019.

The fact that the Hero HF Deluxe has managed to beat the Hero Splendor Plus on the sales charts comes as quite a surprise as the latter has been the top-selling model in its company’s portfolio for quite a while now. However, the latest development could be a sign of things to come.