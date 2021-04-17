Hero HF 100 Launched At Rs. 49,400 – Most Affordable Hero Bike

Hero MotoCorp has silently launched a new 100cc commuter motorcycle – HF 100 – to compete against Bajaj CT100

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has added a new entry-level commuter motorcycle to its range – HF 100. The new bike is priced at Rs. 49,400 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it the most affordable motorcycle in the brand’s lineup. The HF 100 shares its design with the HF Deluxe, with a little cost-cutting here and there.

Hero HF 100 offers 18-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, but doesn’t get an electric start, not even as an option. The motorcycle sports 130mm drum brakes on both wheels, along with a blacked-out handlebar. The pillion grab rail is also finished in black, and is much slimmer than the one on the HF Deluxe. The motorcycle favours functionality over form, and there aren’t a lot of features on offer.

The engine is a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, the same as the HF Deluxe. This motor generates a peak power of 8.02 PS and a maximum torque of 8.05 Nm, and comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The fuel tank is slightly smaller at 9.1 litres, which is 0.5 litres lower than the HF Deluxe.

The HF 100 has a seat height of 805mm and a ground clearance of 165mm. Its kerb weight is rated at 110 kg, which is 1 kg heavier than the HF Deluxe. As for its competitors, the closest rival of the HF 100 in the Indian market will be Bajaj CT 100, which is priced at Rs. 44,890 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the kick start variant.

In recent times, automobile prices (two-wheelers and passenger cars alike) have been steadily increasing in the Indian market, and rising costs of raw materials and transport are the biggest reasons for that. With the introduction of a new affordable motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp is planning to offer some relief to buyers at the bottom end of the spectrum.

Hero HF series is the second most popular motorcycle nameplate in the brand’s lineup, the first being the Splendor series. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer enjoys a lot of popularity in the commuter motorcycle market space, and with the HF 100, it is planning to expand its audience even further.