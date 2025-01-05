Hero-Harley Partnership Extended, New 440 cc Bikes Under Development

Besides an all-new motorcycle, the co-developed models will also include multiple new variants of the Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, extending their alliance, are working on an all-new motorcycle for the Indian market and it will be exported to international markets as well, revealed an exchange filing by the company on Dec 27. It was further learnt that the Hero-Harley partnership will also spawn new variants of the X440 for the domestic market. Both the companies had first joined hands nearly five years back in 2020 which subsequently resulted in the introduction of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Mavrick 440.

The exchange filing by Hero MotoCorp read: “The extension of the existing collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson, which has been in place since October 2020, will expand the X440 motorcycle into new variants and develop and manufacture a new motorcycle.” Harley-Davidson X440, being the first co-developed, is locally manufactured at Hero’s Neemrana facility while priced at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

On similar lines, Hero MotoCorp had launched its first co-developed roadster motorcycle in the form of the Mavrick 440. Based on the X440’s platform, it was the first big motorcycle from the brand in the middleweight segment. Recently, it also unveiled two all-new motorcycles in the quarter-litre (250cc) segment namely Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp had earlier stated that the company is targeting the premium segment in both EV and ICE vehicles. Hero confirmed the same during the earnings call of Sep quarter when it announced to shift focus on building a premium portfolio and introducing several new models over the next 6 months. Presently, Hero has multiple premium brands under its umbrella in the form of Vida, Harley, Mavrick, Karizma, Xpulse and Xtreme.

Hero is also working on its first electric motorcycle with a plan to have at least six electric bikes under the Vida brand. In addition, it has partnered with Zero Motors for the development of another four e-bikes, commencing from 2025-26. The American EV brand will make and sell bikes in India with cooperation from Hero MotoCorp.

Meanwhile, an Indian two-wheeler brand joining hands with foreign-based auto companies is not something that has not been seen before. Earlier too, Bajaj-Triumph and TVS-BMW came together for the development of new motorcycles in the 300-500cc segment. TVS launched the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310 in collaboration with BMW Motorrad while Triumph’s alliance with Bajaj resulted in the launch of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.