Hero Glamour Xtec Leaked With Visual & Feature Upgrades; Launch Soon

Hero Glamour is set to receive a new variant, called Glamour Xtec, which will get a few new features, along with new paint options

Hero MotorCorp is planning to expand the Glamour range, with the addition of a new variant named ‘Xtec’. The upcoming Hero Glamour Xtec will feature some cosmetic changes over the existing model, along with a few new features. Thanks to its leaked brochure, we now have a few details about this forthcoming motorcycle.

The design of the motorcycle remains unchanged, but it does get three new colour options – Techno Black, Grey Blue, and Grey Red. The Glamour Xtec gets a few additional features over the regular Glamour, including an LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity). The digital console gets a speedo, tacho, and odometer, along with a gear position indicator, real-time mileage indicator (RTMI), and telltale lights.

The Glamour will also come with Hero’s i3S technology. This start/stop system helps improve the fuel economy by shutting off the engine when idling. The engine automatically restarts when the rider pulls in the clutch and rolls the throttle. The Xtec is likely to offer Auto Sail technology, like on the regular Glamour, which is Hero’s crawl assist.

The engine will continue to be a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which generates a peak power and torque of 10.87 PS and 10.6 Nm, respectively. However, the new model will get X-Tech fuel-injection system, which claims to offer a higher fuel efficiency by 2 per cent. It will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The hardware will remain the same as well; the standard Glamour is based on a diamond frame, and it has a 10-litre fuel tank. The motorcycle gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual hydraulic shockers at the rear. The braking system will consist of 130mm drums as standard on both wheels, with a 240mm front disc available as an option. Hero also offers an integrated braking system for added safety.

The Hero Glamour is currently priced from Rs. 73,200 to Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its closest rivals are Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and its own sibling, Hero Super Splendor. The upcoming ‘Xtec’ model will likely be positioned as the top-spec variant, priced slightly higher than the existing range.