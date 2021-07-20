Hero Glamour Xtec Launched At Rs. 78,900 With Many New Features

Hero Glamour Xtec comes with a host of new features like turn-by-turn navigation, LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity and so on

A few weeks ago, details regarding the Glamour Xtec were leaked online and since then its launch had been expected. Hero did not disappoint though as it has officially announced the prices of the Glamour Xtec, on the back of achieving one million motorcycle and scooter sales in the first quarter of this financial period (between April and June 2021 period).

The Q2 FY2022 has now been kicked off strongly with the debut of the Glamour Xtec and compared to the standard model, it comes with a host of new features. The entry-level Glamour motorcycle is one of the top-sellers in its segment and Hero wants to leverage its popularity with the new Xtec variant and is offered in two versions.

The Hero Glamour Xtec is priced at Rs. 78,900 for the drum variant and it goes up to Rs. 83,500 for the disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). In comparison to the 100 Million Edition with disc variant, the Xtec is only Rs. 3,000 more premium. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said:

“The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”

The Hero Glamour Xtec gives a great value when we consider the improved features list it has over the standard model. It features first-in-class Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation system, integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut off, bank angle sensor and topping them all off is the presence of LED headlamp.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country wants to cater to young customers with the addition of new features and technologies. The Bluetooth connectivity enables call and SMS alerts and the turn-by-turn navigation gets Google Maps connectivity. The all-digital instrument cluster features a gear position indicator, Eco mode, tachometer, and real-time mileage indicator.

The Bank angle sensor cuts off the engine during a fall. The Glamour Xtec is equipped with a five-step rear adjustable hydraulic shock absorber, front 240 mm disc brake, wider rear tyre and the ground clearance stands at 180 mm provide. Other highlights are H-Signature position lamp with 34 per cent more headlight intensity, 3D branding, rim tapes, and blue accents for the new matte paint scheme.

As for the performance, the same 125 cc BSVI-compliant single-cylinder air-cooled engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection is used. It is claimed to be 7 per cent more fuel-efficient and develops 10.7 bhp maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque 6,000 rpm. It also gets i3S (idle start-stop system) and Auto Sail technology.