Hero Electric Bike Spied For The First Time; Launch At 2020 Auto Expo

Hero Electric motorcycle will reportedly be introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo and is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

What claims to be Hero Electric’s first zero-emission motorcycle has showed up its face on the internet wrapped and ready perhaps for dispatch. It looks to be similar in size and shape as the Revolt RV400. It will be positioned in the naked streetfighter segment with an electric powertrain and just as other eco-friendly two-wheelers we have seen lately, it could get connected features as well.

The report says that the e-bike will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled for next month between 5 and 12 in Greater Noida. It will reportedly have claimed riding range of 120 km on a single charge and will top out 80 kmph. If it turns out to be the case, the Hero electric motorcycle could be priced around Rs. 1.1-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the design front, the motorcycle has an exposed rear end with a slightly stubby and slim tail light section. The naked streetfighter features muscular tank like frontal area, wide handlebar, possible digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, navigation and application access for geo-fencing, remote diagnostics and on-the-air updates.

As for the mechanicals, it will get disc brakes on both ends while the suspension duties will be handled by monoshock rear and conventional telescopic forks up front. The stepped-up seat appears to be well-cushioned and wide while the headlamp and tail lamp, as well as turn indicators, are expected to be LED units to justify the premium price tag.

The electric two-wheeler space has really got us excited in the first month of the new year as two mainstream manufacturers have already announced its intentions by launching two battery-packed scooters. The Bajaj Chetak electric was introduced a while ago with a price of Rs. 1 lakh and the TVS iQube made its way to showrooms in Bengaluru with a price of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather Energy raised the stakes further by debuting its 450X yesterday and more new electrified models are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The 2020 Auto Expo will see plenty of action on the EV front as new zero-emission passenger cars, motorcycles and scooters will be on display. Hero Electric will likely use its vast network across the country to popularise its first premium electric motorcycle. It could be made attractive with subscription schemes and good warranty period for battery.