Hero Duet E Electric Scooter India Launch In The Coming Months – Report

Hero Duet E will reportedly be launched in the next few months and it was previously showcased in near-production form at the 2016 Auto Expo

On the back of two high-profile EV launches from Bajaj and TVS, Hero MotoCorp is reportedly readying itself to introduce its first electric two-wheeler in the country. According to a report emerged on the internet, the zero-emission scooter will enter showrooms in the next few months and it was confirmed by one of the component suppliers to the Duet E.

Hero MotoCorp has often been confused with Naveen Munjal’s Hero Electric brand as the latter is completely different from what will be spawned out from predictably Hero’s CIT (Centre of Innovation and Technology) in Jaipur. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world displayed the Duet E as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo and its specifications could come true on the production model.

It was claimed to reach zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and the riding range stood at 65 km on a single charge. We do expect the figures to have been improved as the new Bajaj Chetak has 95 km range on Eco mode while the TVS iQube is said to return 75 km. Bajaj Auto brought in the Chetak nameplate after decades of absence only a few weeks ago.



The Chetak EV continues to have its retro styling but in a more modern package along with an electric drivetrain and connected digital instrument cluster. Like the Duet E, the iQube was also first showcased at the Auto Expo but it bore a Hybrid badge. TVS Motor Company has also set the bars up high by debuting iQube Electric with a price of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) – Rs. 15,000 costlier than Chetak.

Only yesterday, Ather launched its more advanced 450X with better riding range, reduced charging time and improved acceleration beating the conventional IC-engined sporty 125 cc scooters for a price of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). The sales of all the three eco-friendly scooters will be expanded across different parts of the country in the due course of the year.



With two mainstream two-wheeler majors already stepped into the electric scooter scene, it could only be a question of when rather than if for Hero MotoCorp. Along with positioning the e-scooter competitively, another challenge Hero will possess just as its counterparts is setting up the charging infrastructure on pan-India basis.