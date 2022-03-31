Hero Destini 125 Xtec Launched In India At Rs. 69,900

Hero Destini 125 Xtec gets features such as a new LED headlamp unit, chrome accents, Xtec badging, Bluetooth connectivity, etc

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the new Destini 125 Xtec in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model while the STD variant costs Rs. 10,000 lesser at Rs. 69,900. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has been expanding the Xtec in quick succession in recent months as the Glamour Xtec and Pleasure Plus Xtec are already available in the domestic market.

It gets a number of design and feature updates to justify the Rs. 10,000 price difference from the regular entry-level model. The 2022 Hero Destini 125 Xtec gains a new LED headlamp unit and chrome accents enhance the premium nature of the scooter. Other highlights are a new paint scheme dubbed Nexus Blue, a front USB charger, and an analogue/digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity.

Courtesy of the Bluetooth connectivity, SMS alerts and call alerts are made possible via app functionality while side stand engine cutoff function and seat backrest are also part of the equipment list. Speaking of the new launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said:

“The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for the latest technology and segment-first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. “

Other colourways sold with the Hero Destini 125 are Matte Black, Pearl Silver White, Nobel Red, Panther Black, Chestnut Brown, and Matte Ray Silver. The new LED headlamp is claimed to offer better intensity and thus longer and wider reach on the road while anti-fog enables improved visibility according to the brand in all driving scenarios.

The rearview mirrors and muffler guard gain the chrome treatment and the Xtec badging can also be seen along with coloured inner panels, two-tone seat finish, etc. With no performance changes, the Hero Destini 125 Xtec variant continues to use the 124.6 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant air-cooled fuel-injected producing 9 hp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It features Hero’s patented i3S start/stop tech for saving fuel.