Hero Destini 125 Recorded 18% Sales Growth In July 2020

In July of this year, Hero MotoCorp managed to dispatch 13,184 units of the Destini 125 scooter, which is an 18 per cent YoY growth

Hero MotoCorp has recorded the strongest recovery this year among all two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Even though the market is going through a sales slowdown due to the pandemic, the homegrown manufacturer has managed to retail over 5.06 lakh units in the domestic market in July 2020, overshadowing all other two-wheeler companies.

Although the sales figure is quite impressive, it was slightly lower than the same last year (5.11 lakh units dispatched in July 2019), amounting to a YoY de-growth of a mere 0.9 per cent. Hero also managed to post respectable figures in term of scooter sales. The company’s flagship scooter, the Maestro was the least selling of its scooter range (6,201 units), while the Pleasure took the lead (16,290 units).

The Hero Destini 125 occupied the middle spot, with a sales figure of 13,184 units. The Destini 125 was able to post a YoY (Year-on-Year) growth of 18 per cent, with 11,158 units sold in July 2019. Also, in June 2020, Hero had managed to dispatch 12,475 units of the scooter, which translates to a 5 per cent growth on an MoM (Month-on-Month) basis.

It’s quite interesting to note that while the overall sales figures of the company have fallen by a small fraction, the sales of the Destini 125 scooter have managed to increase. The biggest reason for the increased popularity of the Hero Destini could its affordability factor. The Destini is priced at Rs. 65,810 for the LX variant (which gets steel wheels) and goes up to Rs. 68,600 for the VX trim (which offers alloy wheels, charging slot, and boot light).

Even compared to its sibling, the Maestro 125, the Destini comes off as a value for money product. The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates a peak power of 9.1 PS and a max torque of 10.4 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT.

The scooter offers a combined braking system and telescopic front suspension as standard, along with a semi-digital instrument cluster (consisting of an analogue speedometer and digital odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge). It also gets the i3s idle start-stop technology, which improves fuel economy in city driving conditions.