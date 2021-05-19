Hero Branded Royal Enfield Rivals To Be Developed With Harley Davidson

Hero will introduce middleweight capacity motorcycles in partnership with Harley-Davidson in the near future

A recent report surfaced on the internet says that Hero MotoCorp has proposed to develop premium motorcycles under its own brand along with bringing out locally-made Harley Davidson models. If this turns out to be true, it could be the biggest push from the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world in the high-end motorcycle space.

Back in October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced new details on the mutually beneficial strategic partnership as middleweight capacity motorcycles for the latter will be developed. The new report indicates similar capacity motorcycles will be introduced carrying the Hero badge as well and it will interesting how they will be positioned.

With Hero renowned for aggressively positioning its motorcycles in the entry-level space, the strategy it will adapt will be keenly watched. The upcoming Hero motorcycles will have engine capacities ranging from 500 cc and the company has not gotten beyond 225 cc through its history. While the exact engine displacement is not known, they will be positioned in the middle weight segment.

The report went on to speculate that Hero might come up with motorcycles rivalling the entry-level Royal Enfields having 350 cc engine capacity and the segment is of interest for both the companies. The main part of the partnership is the license to build the profitable mid-capacity motorcycles, said Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp.

He further said, “..there is this whole thing of developing the bike and putting it out in the market, both under the Harley and Hero name.” For the project, dedicated teams are already set in place as they have commenced work on the development. The homegrown company has started retailing HD models through its appointed network.

Hero and Harley are definitely in the opposite ends of the spectrum as one is a volume seller in the mass market space while the other sits on the premium side. In association with Gogoro, Hero is working on launching its first electric scooter in India sometime next year as well. With electrification and targetting premium space, Hero will look to maximise its profitability.

Pics for reference only