Hero, Bajaj, Ola, Simple & Honda To Launch New e-Scooters In India

A range of new electric scooters is slated for a launch in the Indian market. From new players like Simple Energy to well-established brands like Ola Electric, Hero, Bajaj and more

Electric scooters are currently the talk of the town and this is one of the reasons for the two-wheeler manufacturers to jump into this space. The encouraging sales figures and the overall healthy market share of the electric scooters which is rising at a rapid pace seem like a good opportunity for the companies to expand their portfolio. In line with this, let’s take a look at the upcoming electric scooters in India.

1. New Hero Vida Electric Scooters

Hero Motocorp’s electric two-wheeler arm, Vida will launch a new range of electric scooters in the year 2024. Based on the existing born electric V1 platform, the upcoming e-scooter range will consist of brand-new offerings as well as new variants of the existing V1 electric scooter. The company will exploit the flexible nature of the electric platform to introduce a number of models for different use cases. In addition to this, Vida could also play around with the battery pack capacity, range, features as well as price tag in order to give a variety of choices to the customers.

2. Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Auto is one of the earliest entrants in the electric two-wheeler space and the company only has a single e-scooter in its line-up i.e. the Chetak. It was updated for the year 2023 a few months ago and a new top-spec variant was launched by the name Chetak Premium. As per the latest reports, Bajaj will expand its electric two-wheeler range this year by launching more iterations of the Chetak e-scooter. These new offerings will essentially utilize the familiar underpinnings and the rest of the aspects like the design, battery pack, features as well as electric motor will be tweaked for introducing new electric scooters for different use cases.

3. Ola Electric

Ola Electric is preparing for a launch event next month i.e. July 2023 and we have already seen multiple teasers for the same. It is believed that the company could introduce two new colour options for its most affordable offering, the S1 Air as it is currently available with only 5 paint schemes as opposed to 10 options on both S1 Pro and S1. Furthermore, the S1 Air will also get a more potent variant which will be powered by a 4.5 kW motor.

4. Simple Energy

After the launch of Simple One, the Bengaluru-based start-up has confirmed the launch of two new affordable electric scooters in the country. These two new offerings will be positioned below the existing Simple One e-scooter and the pricing will be on the affordable side. Thus, we also expect lower specifications for the two new upcoming electric scooters both in terms of battery pack capacity as well as claimed range. The Simple One is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a claimed range of 212 kilometres.

5. Honda 2 New Electric Scooters

Slated for a launch in FY 2024, the 2 new electric scooters will mark Honda’s entry into EV space. Both the two-wheelers will be made in India and the first product will likely be called the Activa Electric. Based on a brand new EV-specific underpinning codenamed Platform ‘E’, the upcoming two-wheelers will make way for a variety of new models which will utilize the same platform in the future. As per some media reports, the debutant scooter will have a fixed battery type, while the second scooter could sport a swappable battery.