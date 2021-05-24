Hero Splendor posted 1,93,508 units in April 2021 to finish on top of the sales table ahead of HF Deluxe, Glamour, Pleasure and Passion

Hero MotoCorp garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,42,614 units in the month of April 2021 as against 5,44,320 units during the previous month with a Month-on-Month negative sales growth of 37.1 per cent. It posted a 34.43 per cent market share as against 36.37 per cent with a drop of 1.94 per cent comparatively.

Except for Suzuki, all the other mainstream manufacturers recorded volume de-growth last month due to the dire market scenario. The Splendor entry-level commuter finished on top of the sales charts with 1,93,508 units as against 2,80,090 units during the same period the previous month with a Month-on-Month de-growth of 30.91 per cent.

The HF Deluxe was the second most sold two-wheeler from the brand with 71,294 units as against 1,44,505 units in March 2021 with 51 per cent MoM decline in volumes. The Glamour finished in the third position with 23,627 units as against 32,371 units with 27 per cent drop in sales numbers as all Hero models registered MoM de-growth.

Hero Models (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Splendor (-30.91%) 1,93,508 2,80,090 2. HF Deluxe (-51%) 71,294 1,44,505 3. Glamour (-27%) 23,627 32,371 4. Pleasure (-36%) 18,298 28,516 5. Passion (-42%) 17,748 30,464 6. Destini 125 (-35%) 9,121 14,044 7. Maestro (-42%) 4,680 8,005 8. Xtreme 160R (-40%) 2,293 3,840 9. Xpulse 200 (-18%) 2,045 2,485

The Pleasure scooter finished in the fourth position with 18,298 units as against 28,516 units in March 2021 with 36 per cent negative sales growth. The Passion slotted in at the fifth position with 17,748 units as against 30,464 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 42 per cent decrease in volume sales in the domestic market.

The Destini 125, on the other hand, was the sixth most sold Hero two-wheeler in the country as 9,121 units were recorded against 14,044 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 35 per cent decline in volumes. The Maestro ended up in seventh with 4,680 units as against 8,005 units with 42 per cent MoM slump in sales.

The Xtreme 160R entered the domestic market only last year and it has been decently received amongst customers – especially the young buyers due to its good riding characteristics and a frugal as well as the refined engine. It garnered 2,293 units last month as against 3,840 units with 40 per cent de-growth. The Xpulse 200 adventure tourer managed to registered 2,045 units last month.