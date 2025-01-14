Hero Acro Electric ADV Bike Design Patent Leaked, Launch Soon?

The Hero Acro electric off-roading motorcycle is based on the Acro concept which was showcased at EICMA 2023 in Milan, Italy

Hero MotoCorp is all set to introduce a new electric adventure motorcycle under the Vida sub-brand in the Indian market. The design patent of this off-road electric bike was recently leaked online, indicating a potential launch by the end of 2025. Just so you know, the home-grown automaker had unveiled two all-electric ADV bikes namely Lynx and Acro in concept form at the EICMA 2023 in Italy. While the Lynx was developed as an electric off-roader for adults, the Acro was for beginners (kids) to learn off-roading.

Going by the leaked patent, it appears to be the production-ready version of the Acro concept. What makes us claim with confidence that it is indeed the Aero and not Lynx is the fact that it misses out on conventional braking system at the front. The leaked design pics show that standard front disc brakes are not there as compared to the Lynx concept.

Sources have revealed that Hero Acro could be offered with exposed shoe-type braking equipment, similar to the setup available in modern-day bicycles. Hence, it is being touted as a learner ADV bike for kids. The design leak also reveals that the Acro e-bike will be quite small.

Some of the notable design elements seen in the Hero Acro concept are a flat seat, mid-set foot pegs and raised handlebar. The suspension duties are likely to be performed by USD telescopic front forks with height adjustment and beefy fork covers. At the rear, there will be a mono-shock suspension. We can also notice a detachable battery pack alongside a mid-mounted electric motor in the design patent.

The electric motor, in all likelihood, will move the rear wheel via a belt drive. Hero Acro electric ADV bike will ride on off-road specific tyres which come with a tread pattern of raised knobs to ensure maximum traction and grip on uneven terrains. The instrument cluster (speedometer) is also absent from design patent, and instead it flaunts a Vida badge in its place.

The Vida Acro will certainly be a road-legal unit and Hero could use it to train future riders on off-road tracks. It could be used to teach off-roading to kids and improve their skills for future off-roading events and competitions.