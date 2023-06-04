Here’s What Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage Could Look Like

Want to know what the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Engage would look like? This unofficial digital rendering gives us a fair clue about it

Indo-Japanese auto giant Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce a slew of new vehicles in the Indian market soon. One of these is expected to be a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) called the Maruti Suzuki Engage. It will be based on the renowned Toyota Innova Hycross, combining the trusted platform with Maruti Suzuki’s vast dealer/aftersales network.

Maruti Engage is yet to be spotted on a road test, but we know its design will not be too different from Toyota Innova Hycross. This digital rendering by Andra Febrian Design shows us what the MPV could look like, and it looks great. The Engage inherits the sleek contours, along with sharp headlights and taillights, from its Toyota sibling.

However, the front grille looks a little different, thanks to the silver-finished bar running across the width, inspired by Maruti Grand Vitara and Fronx. The front bumper is slightly restyled as well, losing the chrome elements around the fog lamp/side vents. The side and rear profiles remain unchanged in this rendering; we expect this to be the case with the actual Maruti Engage.

The interior of Maruti Engage shown in the rendered image here looks identical to the Innova Hycross, save for the logo. The seating arrangement options, the 10.1-inch infotainment system, premium upholstery, intelligent connectivity features, etc., are the same. However, we expect Maruti to change the interior colour theme for the Engage.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Engage is expected to pack a powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0-litre engine. This motor is good for 173 bhp, paired with a CVT. A 2.0L hybrid powertrain will also be available, rated at 184 bhp (combined), mated to an automatic transmission. Maruti might also offer a manual transmission option, which Toyota doesn’t at the moment.

With Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to affordability, the Engage will likely be competitively priced, offering excellent value for money in the MPV segment. Toyota Innova Hycross is priced from Rs. 18.55 – 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and Maruti’s version should be a little more affordable.

Pics Source: andrafebriandesign