Here’s What The Upcoming Tata Altroz-Based MPV Could Look Like

Check out this digitally-rendered image of the upcoming entry-level Tata MPV, which will be based on the Altroz hatchback

Tata Motors has a lot of new launches lined-up for the near future. These include a lot of new vehicles – like the Gravitas and the HBX, and new ‘Dark’ variants of its existing cars. Apart from that, Tata is also reportedly working on a new MPV, which will rival the Maruti Ertiga in the Indian market. This new MPV will be based on the Altroz hatchback, and will be underpinned by the same ALFA platform.

Here, we have a digital illustration that shows what the upcoming Tata MPV could look like. This image was created by Binny Zacharia, a digital artist from Kayamkulam, Kerala. As can be seen in the picture, the basic design has been lifted off of the Altroz. The front end gets the same sharp-looking headlamps with chrome underlining, along with identical front bumper and fog lamps.

At the sides, we see no changes up to the B-pillar, with the same design for the ORVMs, and piano-black lining on the window sills. After that, things are a little different. The roofline doesn’t slope downwards, rather it curves very gently till the D-pillar. To add a third row of seats, the rear overhang has been extended.

At the rear, we see the same taillamp design as the Altroz, along with a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear bumper is new though, and looks more muscular than the one on the hatchback. Also, this Tata MPV has been designed with some sporty details, like side skirts, blacked-out alloy wheels, and red brake callipers (disc brakes on all wheels).

The MPV features traditional door handles all around, unlike the Altroz, which gets C-pillar-mounted door handles. Overall, we quite like this design, but we’re sure all these sporty influences won’t be present on the production-spec MPV. Also, Tata will probably have different styling for the MPV, so all the Altroz-influence will be dialled down as well.

As for the powertrains, we expect the upcoming Tata MPV to share those with the Altroz. The hatchback is currently available with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which generates 86 PS and 114 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, that can churn out 90 PS and 200 Nm. A turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine is also on its way. At the moment, only a 5-speed manual is available, but a dual-clutch transmission could be added later.