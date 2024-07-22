Here’s How Tata Curvv & Curvv EV’s Design Evolved Over The Years

Before the official launch on August 7, we look at the evolution of Tata Curvv and Curvv EV’s design from concept to final production

We are still not sure if our Indian market is ready for it, but the Tata Curvv’s exterior design, in both EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) variants, marks the introduction of an SUV-coupe design for mass-market cars. Surprisingly, the production models remain largely similar to their original concepts.

The Curvv EV concept, which was first showcased in 2022, revealed Tata’s new design philosophy, which was later seen in the 2023 facelifted Nexon and Harrier-Safari duo. Then the Curvv ICE’s production-ready model was revealed at Bharat Mobility 2023.

The very first Tata Curvv EV concept was unveiled in 2022 and set the design tone for Tata’s upcoming cars with features like a futuristic LED light strip along the bonnet edge, split headlights on the bumper, a distinctive sloping roofline, and a rising shoulder line at the rear. The rear design included a sloping coupe roofline with an integrated two-part roof spoiler, a thick rear bumper, and connected tail lights that spanned the vehicle’s width.

At the next Auto Expo which happened in 2023, Tata showcased the ICE concept of the Curvv, which had a few changes over the EV design. Certain EV-specific elements like the closed-off grille, blue accents, and vertically slatted bumpers were replaced with an open grille, air dam, and red styling details. The ICE version retained the flush door handles, connected tail lamps, and LED DRLs spanning the front end.

Finally, Tata showcased another concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo, 2024 which was a final production-spec model of the Curvv ICE. The front end had been updated and it featured a fascia similar to the facelifted Nexon, including a triangular headlight, LED DRLs, and a chrome-studded bumper.

The profile of the Curvv remained its standout feature, with the sloping coupe roofline flowing to a high-seated rear end. The concept also showcased newly designed 18-inch dual-tone petal-patterned alloy wheels.

The production-spec Tata Curvv EV retains most design elements from its 2022 concept but introduces quite a few refinements. The conventional wing mirrors replace the concept’s cameras, and the production model sports aerodynamically styled wheels with aero blades. The side profile now features conventional flush-fitting door handles, and while the floating C-pillar from the concept is omitted, the wraparound gloss black cladding remains.

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are Tata Motors’ first SUV-coupe models in India. However, they won’t be the only ones for long as the competitors have already planned their launches in this segment. Out of which, Citroen’s Basalt will be the first to compete against the Curvv and Mahindra is also road-testing its coupe-SUV which means the launch will be sooner than expected.