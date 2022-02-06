Check out this digitally rendered model of a Hyundai Creta 6×6 off-road pickup truck, skillfully designed by Amgstop

Hyundai Creta is an extremely popular car in India, especially in its current (second-gen) avatar. It is easy to spot one in any street or parking lot, and due to its sheer numbers on the roads, it doesn’t have much of a novelty value. However, we recently came across a digital concept car, based on the Creta, which isn’t like anything on the streets.

This here is a Hyundai Creta 6×6 pickup truck, digitally conceptualised by artist Amogh Renuse. The vehicle is easily recognisable as a Creta; the split headlamps, chrome front grille, and front bash plate remain unchanged. The front bumper has been painted black, while the rest of the vehicle sports bright red paint, with a silver stripe running on the sides of the roof and C-pillars.

The tail section has been stretched out to add a loading bed beyond the C-pillar, in which a pair of spare wheels are mounted. We also see custom bed bars here, along with a roof-mounted spoiler. The rear wheelarches have been elongated as well, to add another axle and a pair of wheels.

The wheels themselves have a rugged design, with bulky off-road tyres shod on them. The off-road-spec shock absorbers can also be seen here, and thanks to the new tyres and suspension, the ride height has been increased. To make ingress and egress easier, new side steps have been added, which double up as rock sliders.

At the rear, we see the same taillights as the stock SUV, and the remaining portion of the tail section also remains unchanged in design. The rear bumper has also been painted black, similar to the front. Also, a bumper step has been added at the back. We also see a custom roof rack, along with two LED light bars at the front.

This digital model of Hyundai Creta 6×6 truck looks brilliant. In the real world, the SUV is available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.4L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel – none of which are powerful enough to be able to power a 6×6 drivetrain. If one was to be built for real, a much more powerful engine would be needed.