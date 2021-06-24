Here’s A Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler From The UK

Royal Enfield has been enjoying a lot of success overseas in recent years, gaining popularity among foreign custom-bike builders as well

Royal Enfield first introduced the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 in the Indian market back in 2018. The twin-cylinder models quickly captured the fancy of motorcycle enthusiasts across India, thanks mainly to their aggressive pricing. Royal Enfield later decided to take the 650 twins to various international markets, where it has been enjoying a lot of success.

Due to the simple architecture of RE motorcycles, they are extremely customisable. As such, we’ve seen plenty of modified Royal Enfield bikes, in India as well as internationally. Here, we present a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, built by Sold Out Motorcycles, a custom workshop in Manchester, United Kingdom. This custom bike features many visual changes over the stock model, which we shall talk about in brief.

At the front, the round halogen headlamp gets a guard mesh, which gives it a rugged look. The clamps on the front forks and headlamp brackets are different as well. The motorcycle also gets a custom single-pod instrument cluster (semi-digital). The handlebar, the switchgear, and even the brake and clutch levers are aftermarket units. We also see bar-end turn-indicators here, which clean up the look up front.

The fuel tank sports a beautiful dual-tone paint job – silver and olive – while the front and rear fenders are painted silver. The bike’s frame has been shortened and bent at the tail end, and a custom seat has been installed. The side panels are also new, featuring tiny vents, and the motorcycle also gets new dual rear shockers.

The exhaust can are custom as well, shorter than the stock units. The bike also sports chunky tyres, shod on black wire-spoke wheels. A bash plate has also been added, which completely covers the crankcase from the underside, in case one gets the off-road itch. We aren’t sure what, if any, changes have been made to the powertrain.

A standard Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor. This engine is good for peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively. A 6-speed gearbox comes paired with it, with a slipper and assist clutch on offer as well.