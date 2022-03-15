Here’s A Beautiful Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT650 From USA

Check out this custom-built Royal Enfield Continental GT650, which has been masterfully crafted by Baak USA

Royal Enfield has always been a popular motorcycle brand in India, and in recent years, it has been capturing the hearts of enthusiasts overseas as well. Just as in India, international enthusiasts also love to customise RE motorcycles, and we’ve seen plenty of modified examples from other countries in the past few years.

We recently came across a customised Royal Enfield Continental GT650 online, built by Baak USA. The motorcycle looks absolutely gorgeous in these pictures, with the black and orange paint scheme being its stand out highlight. At the front of the bike, we see a custom headlight, along with aftermarket forks and a tiny fender. The switchgear, levers, and handlebar grips are all new.

The instrument console is also custom, consisting of an analogue speedo, analogue tacho, and a tiny digital screen, all in a single pod. The fuel tank seems to be the stock unit, but with just a new dual-tone paint scheme. The tail end of the bike’s frame has been cut and shortened, and a new cafe-racer-style single seat has been installed here.

The side panels have been removed, and the air intake and electronics have been neatly tucked away, keeping the space hollow. There’s no rear fender here, for a cleaner look. The rear suspension consists of aftermarket shockers, finished in black paint. We also see a custom swingarm, along with custom dual exhausts that are much shorter than the stock pipes.

We also see black wire-spoked wheels with aftermarket tyres. The braking system gets non-ventilated discs, which look more rugged than the regular ventilated ones. The turn indicators are aftermarket units as well, and much smaller and sleeker than the stock lights.

Interestingly, the engine has not been painted black, which is a miss, personally speaking. A blacked-out engine assembly would’ve matched well with the rest of the bike. Baak USA seems to have tinkered with the engine and gearbox of this custom Royal Enfield Continental GT650, but sadly, details about that weren’t shared alongside the pictures.