Here Is The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Variant-Wise Feature List

The Hyundai i20 N Line retails in two trim levels, namely N6 and N8, and here’s all that they get on board

With the i20 N Line, Hyundai’s performance division made its debut in the Indian market earlier this year. It was a piece of great news for the enthusiasts that had been waiting for the South Korean company’s performance-oriented offerings.

The i20 N Line is based on the top-spec trim of the regular i20 – Asta. However, it is offered in two trim options – N6 and N8. The N Line features a lot of design changes in comparison to the regular i20 that is already on sale. Mechanically, it remains nearly the same as the i20’s Turbo variant.

The i20 N Line’s features list is quite extensive; it comes standard with all-four disc brakes, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tip muffler, red inserts on the front and rear lip, a tyre pressure monitoring system and much more.

Safety aids like electronic stability control, hill start assist, red brake callipers, and reverse parking camera also come as standard fitment across the range. The top-end N8 trim further includes auto-dimming IRVM, Bose sound system, red ambient lighting, height-adjustable seat belts, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a sliding front armrest, and 6 airbags.

Powering the i20 N Line is a 1.0L three-pot turbo-petrol motor, producing 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. There are two gearbox options on offer – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. However, only the latter is offered with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Hyundai i20 N Line Features Trims N6 iMT N8 iMT/DCT Features Automatic halogen headlamps Projector fog lights Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Twin-tip muffler Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel Smart key Fully digital instrument console Height-adjustable driver seat Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering Cooled glove-box Metal pedals Fixed armrest and rear seat headrests 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Electric sunroof Cruise control Dual airbags ABS with EBD Tyre pressure monitoring system Electronic stability control Hill assist control All four disc brakes Front disc brakes with red callipers Reverse parking sensors and camera Dual-tone exterior paint (Optional) LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs Rear wiper and washer Auto-dimming IRVM Puddle lamps with welcome function Bose-sourced 7-speaker music system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity Front USB charger Voice-enabled electric sunroof Wireless charging Height-adjustable front seat-belts Adjustable rear seat head-rests Red ambient lighting Foldable key Engine start-stop button Cornering lights Sliding arm-rest Automatic climate control Paddle shifters (DCT only) 6 airbags Dual-tone exterior paint (optional)

Also, Hyundai is claiming that the i20 N Line gets an updated suspension system and reworked steering geometry. All of it only improves the overall feel and feedback of the premium hatchback. In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 N Line is priced from Rs. 9.84 lakh to Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its key rival is Volkswagen Polo GT.