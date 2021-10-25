Here Is The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Variant-Wise Feature List

Team GaadiWaadi
Hyundai i20 N Line 2

The Hyundai i20 N Line retails in two trim levels, namely N6 and N8, and here’s all that they get on board

With the i20 N Line, Hyundai’s performance division made its debut in the Indian market earlier this year. It was a piece of great news for the enthusiasts that had been waiting for the South Korean company’s performance-oriented offerings.

The i20 N Line is based on the top-spec trim of the regular i20 – Asta. However, it is offered in two trim options – N6 and N8. The N Line features a lot of design changes in comparison to the regular i20 that is already on sale. Mechanically, it remains nearly the same as the i20’s Turbo variant.

The i20 N Line’s features list is quite extensive; it comes standard with all-four disc brakes, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tip muffler, red inserts on the front and rear lip, a tyre pressure monitoring system and much more.

Hyundai i20 N Line 3

Safety aids like electronic stability control, hill start assist, red brake callipers, and reverse parking camera also come as standard fitment across the range. The top-end N8 trim further includes auto-dimming IRVM, Bose sound system, red ambient lighting, height-adjustable seat belts, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a sliding front armrest, and 6 airbags.

Powering the i20 N Line is a 1.0L three-pot turbo-petrol motor, producing 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. There are two gearbox options on offer – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. However, only the latter is offered with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Hyundai i20 N Line 1

Hyundai i20 N Line Features
Trims N6 iMT N8 iMT/DCT
Features Automatic halogen headlamps

Projector fog lights

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Twin-tip muffler

Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs

Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo

Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

Smart key

Fully digital instrument console

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Cooled glove-box

Metal pedals

Fixed armrest and rear seat headrests

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic stability control

Hill assist control

All four disc brakes

Front disc brakes with red callipers

Reverse parking sensors and camera

Dual-tone exterior paint (Optional)

 LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Rear wiper and washer

Auto-dimming IRVM

Puddle lamps with welcome function

Bose-sourced 7-speaker music system

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity

Front USB charger

Voice-enabled electric sunroof

Wireless charging

Height-adjustable front seat-belts

Adjustable rear seat head-rests

Red ambient lighting

Foldable key

Engine start-stop button

Cornering lights

Sliding arm-rest

Automatic climate control

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

6 airbags

Dual-tone exterior paint (optional)

Also, Hyundai is claiming that the i20 N Line gets an updated suspension system and reworked steering geometry. All of it only improves the overall feel and feedback of the premium hatchback. In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 N Line is priced from Rs. 9.84 lakh to Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its key rival is Volkswagen Polo GT.