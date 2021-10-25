Here Is The Hyundai i20 N Line’s Variant-Wise Feature List

The Hyundai i20 N Line retails in two trim levels, namely N6 and N8, and here’s all that they get on board
With the i20 N Line, Hyundai’s performance division made its debut in the Indian market earlier this year. It was a piece of great news for the enthusiasts that had been waiting for the South Korean company’s performance-oriented offerings.
The i20 N Line is based on the top-spec trim of the regular i20 – Asta. However, it is offered in two trim options – N6 and N8. The N Line features a lot of design changes in comparison to the regular i20 that is already on sale. Mechanically, it remains nearly the same as the i20’s Turbo variant.
The i20 N Line’s features list is quite extensive; it comes standard with all-four disc brakes, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tip muffler, red inserts on the front and rear lip, a tyre pressure monitoring system and much more.
Safety aids like electronic stability control, hill start assist, red brake callipers, and reverse parking camera also come as standard fitment across the range. The top-end N8 trim further includes auto-dimming IRVM, Bose sound system, red ambient lighting, height-adjustable seat belts, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a sliding front armrest, and 6 airbags.
Powering the i20 N Line is a 1.0L three-pot turbo-petrol motor, producing 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. There are two gearbox options on offer – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. However, only the latter is offered with steering-mounted paddle shifters.
|
Hyundai i20 N Line Features
|Trims
|N6 iMT
|N8 iMT/DCT
|Features
|Automatic halogen headlamps
Projector fog lights
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Red highlights on the front skid plate and side sills
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Twin-tip muffler
Gloss-black tailgate garnish and ORVMs
Chequered flag-inspired leather seats with N logo
Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
Smart key
Fully digital instrument console
Height-adjustable driver seat
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Cooled glove-box
Metal pedals
Fixed armrest and rear seat headrests
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electric sunroof
Cruise control
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Electronic stability control
Hill assist control
All four disc brakes
Front disc brakes with red callipers
Reverse parking sensors and camera
Dual-tone exterior paint (Optional)
|LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs
Rear wiper and washer
Auto-dimming IRVM
Puddle lamps with welcome function
Bose-sourced 7-speaker music system
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity
Front USB charger
Voice-enabled electric sunroof
Wireless charging
Height-adjustable front seat-belts
Adjustable rear seat head-rests
Red ambient lighting
Foldable key
Engine start-stop button
Cornering lights
Sliding arm-rest
Automatic climate control
Paddle shifters (DCT only)
6 airbags
Dual-tone exterior paint (optional)
Also, Hyundai is claiming that the i20 N Line gets an updated suspension system and reworked steering geometry. All of it only improves the overall feel and feedback of the premium hatchback. In the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 N Line is priced from Rs. 9.84 lakh to Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its key rival is Volkswagen Polo GT.