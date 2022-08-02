Here Is A Modified RE Classic 500 With A Unique Paint Scheme

A number of options including custom paints and vinyl wraps are available for the owners to customise their beloved rides

Bike modification is slowly gaining popularity in India and the buyers are often seen customising their bikes to give them a personal touch. While in recent times we have seen multiple bikes being wrapped in attractive and unique design and colour options. Other options also include unique paint jobs that look different and special.

However, here is one such bike that boasts special air brush-painted artwork that not only compliments this modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 but also looks beautiful. For starters, this artwork focuses on the Industries and big metal filtration and processing plants as per the owner’s preference.

The painting artist has used shades of white, grey, and black to design a special theme and has wisely used the base black paint of the bike to add a contrasting effect. To further add the finishing touches, this theme utilizes shadows and dense details of the entire scene.

We see a similar design and artwork on other body panels including the side battery panel. The bike has been worked upon by Eimor Customs, which is famous for its unique and attractive modification themes. The airbrush artwork has been layered with a high-gloss top-coat that not only prevents damage to the artwork but in addition to this, also enhances the looks and details when looked at from a distance.

This modified Royal Enfield 500 also features an all-black theme including a black exhaust, new black alloy wheels, gloss black mudguard and other subtle changes that give it a strong road presence. Having said this, the Royal Enfield 500 is underpinned by a single downtube chassis and gets telescopic front suspension while the rear gets twin gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload.

Powering this bike is a single cylinder, 4-stroke, EFI, 499 ccc engine that boasts a peak power and torque output of 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm respectively. The braking duties are handled by 280 mm disc brakes at the front and 240 mm disc brakes at the rear. The braking performance is further enhanced by dual channel ABS.