Here Is A Complete Review Of The India-Bound Suzuki Jimny – Video

The Suzuki Jimny gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine globally, which can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AMT, along with a 4WD system

Maruti Suzuki India showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, and now we can’t wait till the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker actually launches the compact off-roading specialist SUV in the country. While Maruti Suzuki will likely be developing a five-door version of the Jimny to suit the needs of the Indian buyers, the Jimny Sierra sold internationally gets a three-door format only.

While you wait out the Jimny’s Indian launch, here is a complete review of the Australian-spec Jimny Sierra by Jenny from CarTell.tv for you to watch in the meantime –

The Jimny used in the video is a 2019 model, and comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated VVT petrol engine that puts out 102 PS (75 kW) of maximum power, along with 130 Nm of peak torque. The car can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 4-speed automatic transmission and the one used in this video comes with the latter.

The Jimny also gets a part-time four-wheel-drive system which helps the owners of the car take it off-roading. While it has been mentioned in the video that the SUV lacks high-tech features, gets a small engine and lacks decent space, it is undeniable that the Jimny is a pretty affordable offering.

In terms of styling, Suzuki Jimny gets an overall boxy design. It sports round headlamps at the front, pronounced wheel arches, 15-inch alloy wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Due to its squarish design, the Suzuki Jimny somewhat resembles the much expensive luxury performance SUV, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The features on offer with the car include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, reverse parking camera, digital climate control, cruise control etc. Since the Australian-spec Jimny has a length of just 3,645 mm, it gets a four-seat setup only, and almost no space for your luggage.

However, as mentioned earlier, Maruti Suzuki will likely be launching a five-door version of the Jimny SUV in India, which will be longer, will be able to seat five, and will probably also have a bigger boot.