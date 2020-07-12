Here Is 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe’s First Drive Review Video

For the first time, the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but we do not expect the SUV to come to India anytime soon

About a month ago, Hyundai revealed a mid-life refresh for the Santa Fe SUV, but the Korean automaker is emphasising that this update is much more than a facelift, since the SUV is built on a new platform, has gained size, features a futuristic design and also packs tons of additional equipment over the pre-facelift model.

Here is a detailed review of the 2020 Santa Fe uploaded on YouTube by Asian Petrolhead, who first details the exterior design, powertrains and features, and then finally takes the new car for a spin.

In terms of design, the 2020 Santa Fe gets a humongous front grille which is flanked by split-headlamps with T-shape LED daytime running lamps. Moving to the sides, the seven-seat SUV gets new 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which according to the reviewer, look to busy.

At the rear end, the new Santa Fe comes equipped with LED tail lamps which are connected together with the help of an LED bar that runs across the entire boot horizontally. The bumper has been redesigned, and, and a slim horizontal reflector as well. Other external elements include roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

Inside the cabin, the SUV has been equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch fully digital MID, a new shift-by-wire gear selector and a new Terrain Mode selector that offers three options i.e. Sand, Snow and Mud. Additionally, the 2020 Santa Fe also gets four different drive modes, namely Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart.

The Santa Fe used in this video draws power from a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The said engine puts out 202 PS of maximum power, along with 441 Nm of peak torque. Also, the said car comes with an all-wheel drive configuration. In its home country, Hyundai also offers the new Santa Fe with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will also be released at a later date.