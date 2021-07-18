Here Are The Latest Prices Of The Honda Activa Range [July 2021]

Honda 2Wheelers recently increased the prices of the Activa scooter range in the Indian market, which we’ve detailed below

Just a few days ago, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced a price hike on all its two-wheelers, including the extremely popular Activa range, which is available in two versions – Activa 6G and Activa 125. The prices of the scooter have gone up between Rs. 693 to Rs. 1,237, and below, we’ve listed the updated price list.

Honda Activa 6G is currently available in four variants – Standard, Deluxe, Standard 20th Anniversary Edition, and Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition – with prices ranging from Rs. 69,080 to Rs. 72,325. It is powered by a 109.51cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which belts out a peak power and torque of 7.79 PS and 8.79 Nm, respectively.

The Activa 6G comes loaded with features like LED headlight, 12-inch steel wheels, telescopic front suspension, adjustable hydraulic monoshock rear suspension, drum brakes on both wheels (with combined braking system), etc. It also gets the brand’s eSP technology, which offers silent start and improved fuel efficiency.

As for Honda Activa 125, it is priced from Rs. 72,637 to Rs. 79,760, with a total of three variants on offer currently – Drum Brake, Drum Brake with Alloy Wheels, and Disc Brake with Alloy Wheels. It comes with a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops a maximum power of 8.29 PS and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm.

The Activa 125 also gets plenty of features, like a semi-digital instrument console, LED headlight, telescopic front suspension, adjustable hydraulic monoshock rear suspension, optional 12-inch alloy wheels, optional front disc brake, eSP technology (with silent start), and idle start/stop technology.

Honda Activa latest price list – July 2021 Variant Price Honda Activa 6G STD Rs. 69,080 Honda Activa 6G STD 20th Anniversary Edition Rs. 70,580 Honda Activa 6G DLX Rs. 70,825 Honda Activa 6G DLX 20th Anniversary Edition Rs. 72,325 Honda Activa 125 (Drum brake with Steel wheels) Rs. 72,637 Honda Activa 125 (Drum Brake with Alloy wheels) Rs. 76,206 Honda Activa 125 (Disc Brake with Alloy wheels) Rs. 79,760

Last month, HMSI recorded a strong sales growth of 11 per cent, up from 2,10,879 units in June 2020 to 2,34,029 units in June 2021. Now that the lockdown is receding throughout the country, we expect the company to register further growth in sales in the next few months.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi