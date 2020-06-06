Here Are The First Real-Life Images Of Toyota Fortuner Legender

The Legender variant is basically the sportier version of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift and gets some cosmetic changes with additional features

Earlier this week, Toyota revealed a mid-life refresh for the Fortuner SUV, and the facelifted car was introduced in two different variants – the standard model, and the sporty-looking Legender version. While we’ve already gone through the official images of the two models, we bring to you real-life images of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender, which has been snapped in its ‘Emotional Red’ dual-tone paint scheme, take a look –

In terms of design, the Fortuner Legender looks more aggressive than the standard Fortuner facelift, thanks to its sharp-looking projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. Also, the Legender variant gets a sleeker front grille, but a larger lower radiator grille. The fog lamp housing also comes with a different design.

At the rear, the Legender features a slightly restyled bumper with L-shaped vertical blades that further enhance its sporty appeal. In addition, the Legender variant gets larger 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It should also be noted that the Fortuner Legender misses out on the majority of the chrome treatment on the front, as well as the back, and instead gets blacked-out elements.

Apart from the Emotional Red and Black dual-tone paint scheme seen here, Toyota will be offering two other paint schemes with the 2020 Fortuner Legender, namely White Pearl CS with Black roof, and Attitude Black Mica. In comparison, the standard 2020 Fortuner facelift will be offered in Dark Blue Mica, Dark Grey Metallic and Silver Metallic single tone colour options.

Inside the cabin, the Fortuner Legender will come equipped with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, T-Connected connected car tech, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with the kick-to-open feature, and a slightly updated multi-info display.

The Fortuner facelift has been revealed in Thailand with an updated version of the current 2.8-litre diesel engine on offer, which will be producing 204 PS power and 500 Nm torque, i.e. 27 PS and 50 Nm more than the current model sold in India. However, when brought to the Indian market, the Fortuner will retain its 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as well.