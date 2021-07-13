Here are 5 Upcoming CNG Cars Worth Waiting For In 2021

Planning to buy a CNG car this festive season? We’ve listed down all the models that are likely to hit the showroom floors soon

Prices of fuel have crossed all the limits this year. In select states, petrol and diesel are retailing for over Rs. 100 a litre. The affordable alternate that now crops up is using CNG as fuel or shifting to electric powertrains. Well, the latter has a slew of challenges to work upon, while the former can be a good option for those wanting to travel more kilometres to a unit mass of fuel.

There are already a lot of CNG-equipped cars on sale in the Indian market, but there are more to come. Here’s a list of 5 upcoming CNG cars that will soon go on sale in our market.

1. All-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

The Celerio is all prepared to spawn a new-gen avatar. It will don new attire and is likely to look much sharper than the current-gen model. Perhaps, it will retain its frugal power plant, which can also be had with CNG as an option. The current-gen model is rated to deliver 31 km/kg with CNG as fuel. Expect the new-gen model to offer increased mileage.

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

India’s largest carmaker has one of the best CNG kits so far. The S-CNG tech from Maruti Suzuki is quite reliable and fuss-free. In fact, it is highly frugal. After keeping away from diesel power plants, the brand is now readying a CNG-powered iteration of the Dzire, launching this festive season.

3. Tata Tiago CNG

Yes! Tata Motors is readying CNG variants of the Tiago. The test mules were recently seen on test with ARAI. The power plant under the hood will be the 1.2L Revotron unit but expect the CNG-powered Tiago to be more frugal. A near-Diwali launch is expected.

4. Tata Tigor CNG

The homegrown carmaker is also planning to launch the bi-fuel iteration of its sub-4m compact sedan, Tigor. It will continue to propel via the 86 PS 1.2L petrol motor, but will turn out be a more frugal than its petrol counterpart. Talking of its launch timeline, it is likely to reach the showroom floors by festive season this year.

5. Ford Aspire CNG

Ford is currently having a tough time surviving in the Indian market. And the Aspire CNG can be a potent product right now, as the Hyundai Aura is the only car in its segment to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Earlier, Ford sold the Aspire CNG in the Indian market but discontinued it later. However, now the CNG trim of the Ford Aspire was recently spotted on test and can make its way to the showroom floors anytime soon.