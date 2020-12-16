Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Unveiled With Top Speed Of 500+ KMPH

Hennessey Venom F5 has the most powerful engine in a road legal production car and it aims to break the 500 kmph top speed barrier next year in an official run

Hennessey has finally unveiled the Venom F5 and it carries a starting price of $2.1 million. Maintaining its exclusivity, only 24 units of the all-conquering hypercar will be manufactured and Hennessey has gone all in with it due to a number of reasons. Firstly, the nerve-wracking numbers, the 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 is powered by a 6.6-litre twin turbo V8 engine built by the brand itself.

The powertrain known as ‘Fury’ delivers a maximum power output of 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm – redlining at 8,500 rpm – and 1,617 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The Venom F5 comes three years after the initial showcase of the near-production prototype and is claimed to use the most powerful production engine on a road legal car and you cannot just argue against it.

The engine is connected to a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission with paddle shifting function. Comparatively, the Bugatti Chiron kicks out 1,500 horsepower and 1600 Nm from its 8.0-litre W16 quad turbocharged unit. The F5 prototype carried a 1600 hp 7.4-litre motor for your information. The technical advancements and the engineering ingenuity that went into the Venom F5, the successor of Venom GT, should not be undermined.

The hand-built mill comes with a new cast iron block, aluminium cylinder heads and high grade components for pistons, valves and crankshaft. The Fury V8 has a pushrod cross plane setup and it weighs only 280 kilograms. What is more brilliant is the lightweight carbon fibre tub that tips the weighing scale at a scarcely believable 86 kilograms.

The rear-wheel-drive hypercar does zero to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, before reaching 200 kmph in 4.7 seconds, and a 100 kmph more in 8.4 seconds. The 0-400 kmph dash takes only 15.5 seconds. As crazy as it sounds, Hennessey plans to break the 500 kmph barrier with an official top speed run next year and how did they make it possible you think?

The power-to-weight ratio of the Hennessey Venom F5, named after a tornado, with more than 3,000 bespoke parts is at a staggering 1,212 hp/tonne as the whole hypercar has a weight of only 1,360 kilograms. The design of the Venom F5 is said to be inspired by fighter jets and the exterior features lightweight materials like a carbon fibre splitter, flat underbody design for better aero, massive rear diffuser and spoiler, helping in achieving 0.39 drag co-efficient.

It boasts a Motec controller for calibrating power and traction, five drive modes (Sport, Track, Drag, Wet, and F5), 19-inch front 265/35 section Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and 20-inch, 345/30 profile tyres at the back, Brembo carbon ceramic discs with AP Racing calipers, double wishbone suspension with Penske coiler dampers, quad black exhaust pipes

The wait is over! But the talks go on! 2021 is ticking all the right boxes already!