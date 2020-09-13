Maruti Suzuki currently has two different dealership chains in the country i.e. Arena and Nexa, with the latter being the premium out of the two

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is currently offering heavy discounts on almost all of its offerings that are sold through the company’s premium ‘Nexa’ dealerships in Delhi NCR. As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails five products from its Nexa outlets, namely Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross. Apart from the recently launched BS6-compliant petrol-only S-Cross, the Japanese carmaker is offering discounts on all other Nexa cars.

The Ignis is the most affordable Maruti Suzuki car sold through Nexa outlets, and the tall-boy hatch is currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 for the Sigma trim, Rs 20,000 with Delta, Alpha and Rs 10,000 with the Zeta variant. In addition to the cash discount, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 with the car, as well as a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 across all variants.

On the other hand, the Baleno, which is the highest-selling Nexa car as of now, is being offered with benefits worth Rs 25,000 across all variants. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Total Discount (Cash + Exchange Bonus + Corporate) Ignis Sigma Rs 45,000 (Rs 25,000 + Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000) Ignis Delta, Alpha Rs 40,000 (Rs 20,000 + Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000) Ignis Zeta Rs 30,000 (Rs 10,000 + Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000) Baleno Rs 25,000 (Rs 10,000 + Rs 10,000 + Rs 5,000) Ciaz Rs 35,000 (Rs 10,000 + Rs 20,000 + Rs 5,000) XL6 Rs 25,000 (Rs 0 + Rs 20,000 + Rs 5,000)

Maruti’s C-segment sedan Ciaz is one of the most popular cars in its segment, and is currently offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque. The car is currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The XL6 MPV is also being offered with a few benefits, which include a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, as well as a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000. No cash discount is currently being offered with the XL6 as of now. The XL6 is currently priced between Rs 9.84 – 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki also recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the S-Cross – which is also retailed through the Nexa channels. However, the Japanese carmaker is currently offering no benefits at all with the premium crossover.