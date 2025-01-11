Heavily Updated 2025 Tesla Model Y Revealed

Introduced in 2019, the Tesla Model Y is the world’s best-selling electric car and is made in three locations around the world – USA, China, and Germany

Tesla has finally revealed the highly anticipated facelifted Model Y and the updated EV packs some comprehensive upgrades. The company has launched the new model in China first and plans to commence deliveries there in March.

The new Tesla Model Y features a sharper and more futuristic exterior, with some bits inspired by the Cybertruck and Cybercab. A more upright nose section, split headlights, a light band connecting the DRLs, a longer hood, and an edgier front bumper give the facelifted model a more powerful appearance at the front.

At the back, a sleek through-type diffuse tail light spans the entire width and lends the EV a sci-fi look, while a sportier bumper gives it a more dynamic styling. Inside, Tesla has redesigned the dashboard of the Model Y such that it seamless merges with the door panels, creating a cohesive look. The centre console of the new model features a cleaner design and includes a sliding lid to hide the cupholders when not required.

Tesla has replaced the Model Y’s 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a slightly bigger, 15.4-inch unit and says the new unit offers enhanced network connectivity and clearer in-car calls. Other new highlights include an ambient lighting system, an upgraded, 16-speaker sound system, double-layer acoustic glass, ventilated front seats, power-folding and reclining rear seats with a 15 mm longer cushion, and an 8-inch rear touchscreen to play games, stream TV shows and movies, and control the climate functions.

The facelifted Model Y is available in China in Standard-Range RWD and Long-Range AWD variants. We think Tesla will add Long-Range RWD and Performance AWD variants in the coming months. The Standard-Range RWD variant hits 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds (-0.6 seconds)* and achieves a top speed of 201 km/h (-16 km/h)*.

Its battery pack supports charging at up to 170 kW and delivers a CLTC range of up to 593 km (+39 km)*. The Long-Range AWD variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds (-0.7 seconds)* but maxes out at the same, 201 km/h (-16 km/h)*. Its battery pack has a higher peak charging input of 250 kW, meaning it can take full advantage of Tesla’s V3 Supercharger, and it returns a CLTC range of up to 719 km (+31 km)*.

Manufactured with a heavy localisation in Shanghai, the new Tesla Model Y costs CNY 263,500 (INR 30,89,543) in the Standard-Range RWD variant and CNY 303,500 (INR 35,58,544) in the Long-Range AWD variant.