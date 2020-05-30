Heavily Updated (2021) Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Global Debut On June 4

The updated Toyota Hilux will make its world premiere on June 4 in Thailand with redesigned exterior and interior with more equipment

The mid-cycle update of the Toyota Hilux and the SW4 SUV (Fortuner facelift) derived form the pickup truck will be introduced in Latin America in the final quarter of this year. They will be unveiled on June 4 in Thailand before making market debut in Brazil. The Hilux is currently manufactured in Argentina for LATAM markets and it will have a redesigned front fascia along with added equipment in the new version.

Speculations suggest that the new Hilux will be powered by an uprated 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine. With the country of Thailand slowly coming back to normalcy, it makes sense to host the new Hilux’s global premiere there. Courtesy of leaked images, the exterior changes in the new Hilux could be clearly seen before its world debut.

It comprises of a newly designed front grille reminiscing the one in the RAV4 along with restyled front bumper, sharper headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, wider air intake and new pair of fog lamps. The rear end is also expected to get its share of changes while the interior will likely gain new features and technologies, besides updated dashboard and centre console.

It will get a new touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, top-level safety features will be ensured by ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ package with adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. In markets like Australia, the 2021 Toyota Hilux will reportedly use an updated 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine enabling reduced pollutants.

It will also produce more power rated at around 204 horsepower and the torque figures will also increase. The new Hilux will be paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system will be provided. A 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged Diesel engine developing 270 hp is also a possibility and it could be used in the upcoming Land Cruiser 300 as well.

It is expected to be exclusively sold in the Hilux GR Sport variant bound for next year. The pickup truck has been on sale since 1968 and is currently in its eighth generation introduced back in 2015.