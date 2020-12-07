Heavily Updated 2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.50 Lakh

2021 KTM 125 Duke is almost Rs 8,000 more expensive than its predecessor, however, the Austrian manufacturer has introduced a host of changes

KTM has updated its entry-level 125 Duke motorcycle for the 2021 model year, and the bike has now been priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 8,000 more expensive than the outgoing version. However, KTM has introduced a range of upgrades to the bike in order to justify the aforementioned premium.

That being said, the biggest change has to be its design. The 125 Duke is now built to look like other newer KTMs, and certainly looks a lot like its elder sibling, the 200 Duke. Moreover, the bike now gets a sharper headlamp, while the fuel tank and tail section have also been made edgier than before.

The tank size has been increased from 10.5 litres to 13.5 litres, which is the same as the KTM 200 Duke. The 2021 125 Duke is built on an all-new split-type trellis frame, as against to the single unit chassis seen on the outgoing model. This helps accommodate a larger rider and pillion seat, making the bike more comfortable.

However, no changes have been made to the bike’s motor. That being said, it will continue to draw power from the same 124 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as before. This engine puts out 14.5 PS of maximum power at 9,250 rpm, along with 12 Nm of peak torque that is available at 8,000 rpm. The transmission duties continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke consists of WP upside down front forks, along with a WP monoshock at the rear. Braking comes from a single disc brake on either ends, coupled with a single-channel ABS. In addition to all the changes made to the motorcycle, KTM has also introduced two new paint schemes for the 125 cc bike, namely Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.

The KTM 125 Duke continues to rival the Yamaha MT-15 in the Indian market, while its price also puts it in close rivalry with the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. The Yamaha MT-15 is currently priced from Rs 1,39,900 onwards, while the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 starts from Rs 1.52 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).