Heavily Updated 2020 Renault Captur Goes On Sale In UK

2020 Renault Captur gets a range of cosmetic updates and interior changes along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain

The new Renault Captur has been introduced in the United Kingdom and the deliveries will commence from March 2020 onwards. For the new year, the crossover has undergone several cosmetic and interior updates. The prices for the 2020 Renault Captur start from £17,595 (Rs. 16.27 lakh) in the UK and the bookings have already begun.

As an option, the revised Captur gets plug-in hybrid powertrain while new driver-assistive technologies are also part of the package. The entry-level Captur features a TCe petrol 100 engine developing 99 bhp of maximum power output. Overall, customers will have the opportunity to choose between two diesel and petrol engine options.

The TCe 130 petrol, on the other hand, makes 128 bhp and is already used in the Clio and Kadjar. The bigger petrol TCe 155 produces 153 bhp. The dCi 95 diesel is good enough to kick out 94 bhp while the dCi 115 generates 113 bhp. The new PHEV E-Tech hybrid has a 1.6-litre petrol unit and electric motor.

The resultant electric-only range stands at 28 miles (45 kmph) while the technology enables a top speed of 83 mph (134 kmph) just on that mode. The new Captur adorns a sportier exterior with sharper headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, aggressive fog lamp enclosures, skid plates up front and rear, floating roofline and C-shaped LED tail lamps.

The base Play variant of the 2020 Renault Captur comes with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps, climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, auto windscreen wipers, etc.

The Iconic trim priced from £19,095 (Rs. 17.65 lakh) gets more features including dual-tone colour scheme, LED front fog lamps, reverse parking sensors and so on. The range-topping S Edition, priced at £20,595 (Rs. 19.04 lakh), comprises of a seven-inch digital instrumentation, a bigger 9.3-inch touchscreen, synthetic leather seats and so on. With ever falling sales in India, the future of Captur is left uncertain.