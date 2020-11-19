Heavily Accessorised Toyota Urban Cruiser Looks Highly Appealing

The Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an optional 4-speed AT with mild-hybrid tech

A few months back, Toyota Kirloskar Motor ventured into the sub-4m SUV segment in India with the Urban Cruiser, which is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This was possible thanks to the global product-sharing partnership between Toyota and Suzuki00.

While the Vitara Brezza continues to dominate the sub-compact SUV segment in the country, the Urban Cruiser hasn’t really been able to match the former’s sales figures. Nonetheless, Toyota has full faith in the Urban Cruiser being a success. While the two cars have only a few changes that set the two apart, Toyota offers a range of accessories for its version of the SUV, to make it look more appealing.

Here is one such Urban Cruiser that dons a lot of bling that makes it look more premium. The dealership has equipped the car with a whole lot of accessories, take a look at all of them below –

Accessory Price 1. PVC 3D mat Rs 3,392 2. 3D boot mat Rs 1,498 3. Mud flap set Rs 794 4. Bumper corner protector Rs 896 5. Fog lamp garnish Rs 2,893 6. Front grille accent Rs 2,099 7. Mid garnish Rs 806 8. Tail lamp chrome garnish Rs 1,267 9. Window frame kit Rs 1,574 10. Rear bumper garnish Rs 3,443 11. Number plate chrome garnish Rs 845 12. Door visor chrome insert Rs 3,174 13. Side skirt Rs 5,818 14. Arm rest black Rs 3,264 15. Spoiler extension black Rs 3,597 16. Side door cladding black Rs 3,546 17. Wheel arch claddings Rs 6,912 18. Non-illuminated door sill guard Rs 909 19. Chrome door handles Rs 1,510 20. Carbon fibre (ORVM + C-pillar + IRVM) Rs 5,312 Total Rs 52,749

A total of 20 accessories have been equipped on this car, however, buyers are obviously free to mix and match the ones that they want. The total amount of all these accessories is Rs 52,749. As of now, Toyota retails the Urban Cruiser at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 as well as its doppelganger, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.