HBX (Hornbill) Will Complete Tata’s Volume Based SUV Lineup Upon Launch

Tata HBX will be launched towards the end of this year as the micro SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV NXT

Tata Motors has already announced its intentions to enter into 95 per cent of the addressable volume segments. In recent years, Tata has been one of the resilient manufacturers in the country that brought in new products despite the market scenario and the strategy has indeed paid off. On a similar note, Tata has kicked off the new year with several new launches.

Back in January, Tata introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon as they have been updated aesthetically to be in line with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Additionally, the highly promising Nexon EV and the all-new Altroz have joined the fray. The Global NCAP five-star rated Altroz closes the gap to Tata’s main rivals as it helps in expanding into B2 hatchback space.

However, the uncertainty prevailing in the automotive industry amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus could limit sales volumes in the coming months as well. Thus, car brands are expected to postpone their new launches or host them digitally until the pandemic alleviates. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata unveiled the HBX concept, a close-to-production design study of the H2X.

The H2X concept debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show just over a year ago in Switzerland and since then it has fuelled the speculations of a micro SUV. Standing in testament, the spy shots of what could be dubbed the Hornbill have been caught on camera. It will sit at the lower end of Tata’s domestic SUV portfolio below the Nexon.

Just as the Altroz, it will sit on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and will compete against Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso, Mahindra KUV NXT, Renault Kwid and the likes. With its market appearance, Tata will strengthen its SUV range as it has the Nexon among the sub-four-metre SUVs, Harrier in the mid-size space and the upcoming Gravitas seven-seater in the C-segment.

All these segments cater for high volumes and thus the HBX based micro SUV supposedly launching towards the end of this year following the Gravitas will complete the SUV lineup pertaining to volume sales. In the coming years, the Blackbird SUV and perhaps the revival of Sierra nameplate can be anticipated as well.