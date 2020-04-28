Have You Seen World Premiere Highlights Video of 2021 Hyundai Elantra?

The official video from the South Korean auto giant recaps the official global launch of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra that took place last month in West Hollywood, California

Hyundai Motor Corporation launched the latest generation of the Elantra on March 17 at The Lot Studio in West Hollywood with the even that was broadcasted throughout the world. Earlier this month, the company released a high-voltage official video that pretty much recaps the highlights of the world premiere of the stunning new sedan.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra, which is also known as the 2021 Hyundai Avante, has a pretty bold design. The front-end is characterized by a really wide cascading grille with the trademark parametric-jewel pattern and integrated front turn signals. Other design and styling highlights of the sedan include connected tail lamps, integrated ducktail rear spoiler, luxury car-like steering wheel, connected console for instrument cluster and infotainment unit screens, and sleek high-tech AC vents.

Dimensionally, the latest Hyundai Elantra is the biggest ever. Compared to its predecessor, the sedan is 30 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 200 lower than its predecessor. Also, its wheelbase is 20 mm longer than before.

The new model is based on the all-new K3 platform, which helps the sedan shed some weight. The new model is as much as 45 kg lighter than the previous generation model, while the increase in dimensions leads to improved leg space, particularly at the rear.

The features list of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra comprises some really upmarket bits, including LED headlamps, stylish 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, LED taillamps, a 10.25-inch customizable virtual instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 64-colour customizable ambient lighting for the cabin, ventilated front seats, 10-way adjustable electric driver seat, lumbar support adjustment, heated rear seats and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system.

In its home market, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra will be sold with two engine variants –

Smartstream G1.6 petrol and LPi 1.6 LPG. The former will be available with transmission choices – 6-speed manual and CVT. The LPG version will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.