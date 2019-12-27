Great Wall Motors is expected to debut in India with the Haval H6 as the mid-size SUV likely to be the first product for the domestic market

Two Chinese carmakers have confirmed to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as Great Wall Motors (GWM) and FAW Group will use the biennial motoring show to showcase their products and technologies, and hopefully preview what is about to come from the People’s Republic in the near future. GWM named after the Great Wall of China was established in 1984 and is one of the premiere SUV makers in that country.

The UV specialists back in their home have the Haval brand under their roof and it appears to have been given the green light for India. The rumours surrounding Great Wall Motors setting up its Indian operations have been there for several months and its participation at the 2020 Auto Expo reiterates its intentions.

The Haval brand became operational only in 2013 and it has a wide global presence. The SUV and crossover maker is available in South America, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and even Bangladesh. The company will more likely debut its H6 SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside other vehicles. If Kia and MG have ensured us anything, it is that the mid-size SUV segment is a safe bet for any new manufacturer to make a name for themselves in India.

Haval could follow the same route with the H6 as it is a five-seater mid-size SUV. It has several design commonalities with the bigger H9 sibling. The butch-looking SUV comprises of sleek LED projector headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, LED stop lamps, hexagonal-shaped front grille, prominent fog lamp housing, central air inlet and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Other notable design details include chromed window line, blackened pillars, black body cladding, shark fin antenna, integrated rear spoiler, stubby rear end with wraparound LED tail lamps and so on. The interior boasts Audi-inspired digital instrument cluster, layered dashboard and horizontally-oriented central nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wide AC vents.

The features list possesses large panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control system, powered front seats, heated multi-functional steering wheel, 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, ESP, blind-spot monitoring, push-button start/stop and so on. It could be powered by 161 bhp/280 Nm producing 1.5-litre and 188 bhp/340 Nm making 2.0-litre engines.

The powertrains are connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Haval H6 has the capability to compete against new-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, new-gen Mahindra XUV500, upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross, etc. Great Wall Motors will reportedly enter the Indian market with Haval H6 in late 2021 or in early 2022.