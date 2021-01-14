‘Harman TBOT’ Is A 5G-Enabled Futuristic Connected Car Tech

Harman TBOT provides drivers a number of benefits including a heightened user experience, increased cost-savings and lowered energy consumption

Harman, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has revealed Harman Turbo Connect (TBOT), a new intelligent software agent that predicts and thereby reduces vehicle connectivity discrepancies on the road. The newest solution in Harman’s telematics portfolio, Harman TBOT aims at satisfying the rising demand for high-speed connectivity with low latency.

The Harman TBOT can be used alongside its 5G-enabled technologies like Harman’s Smart Conformal Antenna and full 5G and 5G-ready Telecommunications Control Units (TCU). The buyer expectation for in-vehicle connectivity continues to expand, and hence, car manufacturers have an opportunity to deliver incredible in-vehicle experiences.

But limitations like latency, bandwidth and rapid technology evolutions make maintaining the pace challenging. As a result, the in-vehicle consumer experience is at risk of lacking the needed connectivity for long-term operation. With the 5G-ready TCU and TBOT, HARMAN will provide its automaker customers a nimble way to adapt to ever-evolving and growing experiences.

“A foundational element of all modern cars on the road today is, of course, connectivity,” said Vishnu Sundaram, Senior Vice President, HARMAN Telematics. “By introducing TBOT into vehicles, we are able to anticipate poor or congested connectivity, thereby mitigating any streaming or latency issues before the driver or passenger even observes a problem. Music streaming can go uninterrupted, navigation functions can continue, and conference calls can be held, even in areas of poor network service.”

Using the increased capabilities of the 5G network adoption, Harman’s TBOT technology provides drivers with a number of benefits like predicting and optimizing the available connectivity options to match the bandwidth and latency demands of live streaming, gaming and other performance-demanding applications; increase its download in free or low-price connectivity areas, driving down the cost of data consumption; and boost vehicle parameters such as battery life by optimizing performance, shutting off transmission and reception during periods of no connectivity, thereby decreasing energy usage.

Harman says that the TBOT is only one of many enhancements enabled by 5G connectivity, which will increase in-vehicle communications speed and lower latency across the spectrum. Acting on behalf of both the vehicle and the user, the system resides in the TCU, roadside nodes, on the Edge, and in the cloud.