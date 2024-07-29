Harley-Davidson X440 Price Reduced By Rs. 15,000 In India

The Harley-Davidson X440 is now affordable by Rs 15,000 in the Indian market. This offer is available on the mid-spec Vivid variant till August 15, 2024

Harley Davidson is offering discounts of Rs 15,000 on its most affordable motorcycle, the X440. Customers can avail of this discount on the Vivid variant of the HD X440 for a limited period. The mid-spec Harley-Davidson X440 is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) following a discount of Rs 15,000. This limited-time offer is available until August 15.

Despite the appeal of a discount on a premium motorcycle, this variant appears to have not met sales expectations among Indian buyers. The decline in inquiries for the Harley-Davidson X440 might be attributed to the recent launch of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. Consequently, some dealers may have excess stock that Harley-Davidson is now looking to clear.

The Vivid variant of the X440 omits the diamond-cut alloy wheels and e-sim features found in the top-spec S variant, which also includes a 3.5-inch instrument cluster. Taking design inspiration from the classic HD XR1200, the Harley Davidson X440 showcases a distinctive look with its circular headlamp, offset console, boxy fuel tank, and extended tail section with robust grab rails.

This neo-retro style is enhanced by modern features, including full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, and a side-stand engine cut-off function. The X440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled engine delivering 27 bhp power and 38 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

It features a trellis frame and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The motorcycle’s suspension consists of KYB USD forks at the front and dual springs at the rear, while braking is managed by single discs at both ends. With a weight of 190.5kg, the cruiser offers a 13.5-litre fuel tank capacity.

Harley Davidson X440 is priced between Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Top competitors for the X440 in India are the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Triumph Speed 400 and Honda H’ness CB350, among others.