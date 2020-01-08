Harley Davidson To Launch Entry-level 338 cc Motorcycle In June – Report

Harley Davidson’s entry-level 338 cc motorcycle will be manufactured in China and will be exported to other markets including India

Harley Davidson confirmed its plan to introduce a new entry-level motorcycle last year, along with the details of the bike. The American two-wheeler manufacturer will be joining the Chinese company Qianjiang, which also happens to be the parent company of Benelli, to produce a 338 cc naked motorcycle in China.

Apparently, a Benelli presentation has been leaked, which reveals that the 338 cc motorcycle will be launched by Harley Davidson in June this year. The entry-level Harley Davidson motorcycle will be sharing its powertrain and frame with the Benelli 302S, but will be equipped with new body panels, suspensions, a new seat and some additional features as well.

The 302S is powered by a 300 cc parallel-twin motor, which is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The engine puts out 37.5 hp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm, and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,750 rpm.

Harley Davidson will also likely be bringing the 338 cc bike to the Indian market. We expect Harley Davidson to import the parts of the motorcycle and assemble it at its Gurgaon facility, in order to price the bike aggressively. The bike will be pitted against the likes of Royal Enfield motorcycles, as well as the upcoming cruisers under the Bajaj-Triumph alliance.

As of now, the most affordable motorcycle to be offered by Harley Davidson in India is the Street 750, which also happens to be the most popular Harley in the country. Street 750 has a starting price of Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with a 749 cc, liquid-cooled Revolution X V-Twin engine that kicks out 47 hp of power and 59 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox.

Harley Davidson is yet to reveal the name of the upcoming 338 cc motorcycle, but we are positive that the American manufacturer will be launching the entry-level bike in India by the end of this year, and will price it around the Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.