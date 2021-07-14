Harley-Davidson Sportster S Unveiled With New Engine, Chassis & Tech

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a new 1,252 cc v-twin water-cooled engine producing 120 bhp maximum power and 125 Nm

Harley-Davidson has finally revealed the Sportster S after a host of teasers and promotional campaigns on the internet. The Sportster series has been available for decades with the air-cooled Evolution engine but the new Sportster S comes with a new Revolution powertrain packing more performance and the latest electronics to supplement a new architecture.

The American manufacturer discontinued the motorcycle owing to the stringent emission standards in Europe in 2021. In addition, the competition from the more advanced Indian Scout and Triumph Bobber has proven to be too much as the air-cooled engine was thoroughly outsmarted. With the new Sportster S, Harley-Davidson is looking to get back on the hunt.

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S derives power from a 1,252 cc v-twin motor called the Revolution Max 1250T. It is also water-cooled and has a 60-degree v-twin setup with DOHC as in the Pan America 1250. However, the maximum power output has come down as the Sportster S delivers 120 bhp as opposed to 150 bhp in the Pan America.

The torque output stands at 125 Nm. Compared to the old model though, the performance numbers are significantly up. To reduce the kerb weight and improve handling, the Revolution engine is a stressed member in the chassis. Another major highlight is the vast improvement on the electronic aid and assistive side courtesy of the incorporation of new technologies.

The Sportster S comes with three ride modes namely Road, Sport and Rain and each alter specific parameters based on the surface conditions. The motorcycle also gets lean-sensitive traction control and a cornering ABS system. In addition, a four-inch TFT screen that can be linked with HD’s application, new multi-function switchgear and flat-track inspired exhaust are present.

With prices starting at £13,999 (Rs. 14.44 lakh), the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S sits above the Softail in the brand’s entry-level lineup and is costlier than its competitors with more tech involved. We can expect the much improved Sportster S to arrive at the Indian shores in the near future as well after expanding its wings in the international markets.